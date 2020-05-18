Vox founder and editor-at-large Ezra Klein was among the many media luminaries who failed to realize that the Trump campaign’s “Truth Over Facts” website was trolling Joe Biden (and, as it turned out, the media):

It really does. As does Klein’s subsequent attempt to salvage his faceplant:

Oh, Ezra.

Sad!

If only he’d’ve admitted he screwed up, we’d’ve at least been able to respect him a tiny bit for owning up to it. Instead, he’s left us with no choice but to mock him even more.

