Guys. You guys. You’ll never guess what stupid thing the Trump campaign has come up with! An investigative website called — get this — “Truth Over Facts”:

Inbox: Trump Campaign Announces Launch of 'Truth Over Facts' Investigative Website So I guess the war on facts has a name now. pic.twitter.com/GQBMx7Q1O5 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 18, 2020

Those dopes. “Truth over facts.” What does that even mean, anyway?

lol "experts" — karlbode (@KarlBode) May 18, 2020

Even Arendt is like “this is a little on the nose.” https://t.co/wlhDxlMTUT — Carlos Maza 🌹 (@gaywonk) May 18, 2020

Fiction stranger than truth. Or facts, as the case may be. — Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) May 18, 2020

@realDonaldTrump would be absolutely no where without the genius that is @parscale guiding his every step. We all know who the real brains behind the man belong to. — d_mcc (@d_mccarthy37) May 18, 2020

The most ridiculous thing I have seen in years. Beats Rudy's "Truth isn't truth". — The True Sergeiski (@thetrusergeiski) May 18, 2020

Or “alternative facts”. I am just stunned by the stupidity of this slogan. But I’ll probably be less stunned when his sycophants just swallow it up. — %&$# Testing NOW!!! (@lawyerladysays) May 18, 2020

Onion? No I mean this HAS to be an Onion thing, right? Even HE can’t be this stupid? Right?! 😑 — agirlisno1 (@aryastarksmom) May 18, 2020

You’d think that…but… — %&$# Testing NOW!!! (@lawyerladysays) May 18, 2020

If you'd written a satire of the Trump administration where they launched a campaign called "Truth Over Facts" it would've been dismissed as heavyhanded and unfair. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 18, 2020

Plenty more where those came from.

branding geniuses over there https://t.co/lPa42AyyNI — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 18, 2020

Alas, credit for the “branding genius” deserves to go the original genius: Joe Biden. That’s right, folks. “Truth over facts” is a genuine Bidenism.

This is a troll mocking a line from Biden during a campaign speech. https://t.co/sL2fa2RW96 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 18, 2020

Seeing people on the timeline getting duped by this troll from the Trump campaign… They are mocking Biden's gaffes with an "American Vandal" style mockumentary The name of it is referencing Biden saying at the Iowa State Fair: "We choose truth over facts" pic.twitter.com/LFPhBbi2eX — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) May 18, 2020

It's a reference to a Biden speech flub in Iowa last year in which he said, "We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts." https://t.co/RoALr9xt6I — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 18, 2020

A modern classic:

Classic.

The site itself is a satirical sort of X-Files type show, and it's Biden, not Trump who says the words "truth over facts." Maybe it aims to project onto Biden the criticism of Trump for embracing conspiracies and rejecting facts, then make all that critique seem silly. Unclear. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 18, 2020

Or maybe it aims to make fun of Joe Biden. Because Joe Biden is a walking kick-me sign.

In attempting to dunk on Trump, a lot of members of the media are simply showing that they are stunningly ignorant one of Biden's more famous gaffes. Congrats on getting successfully trolled by the Trump campaign tho. https://t.co/ldKiavNg76 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 18, 2020

You're going to be seeing a lot of people squirming to pretend that they didn't fall for a complete troll. — neontaster (@neontaster) May 18, 2020

Should be fun.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.