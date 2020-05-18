Guys. You guys. You’ll never guess what stupid thing the Trump campaign has come up with! An investigative website called — get this — “Truth Over Facts”:

Those dopes. “Truth over facts.” What does that even mean, anyway?

Plenty more where those came from.

Alas, credit for the “branding genius” deserves to go the original genius: Joe Biden. That’s right, folks. “Truth over facts” is a genuine Bidenism.

A modern classic:

Classic.

Or maybe it aims to make fun of Joe Biden. Because Joe Biden is a walking kick-me sign.

Should be fun.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Tags: Donald TrumpJoe BidenTrump campaigntruth over facts