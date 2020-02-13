Max is finding it tough to find somebody to play with.

While a number of names are eager to blast their stance as homesteaders in the Never Trump wilderness it would be hard to find one who sounds more desperate than Max Boot. The man has been so eager to find himself accepted by a group that last week he became an avowed acolyte of Mitt Romney.

It appears Max has realized he lashed his dinghy to a schooner that itself has been cast away, so now he is straining to assume the guise of a liberal. However, he is exhibiting all the charm of a brand new employee who wants to tell management how to properly run the company.

Please, Democrats, do the smart thing and coalesce quickly around one of the three moderates—Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, or Michael Bloomberg—who are still standing after the first two contests. The future of our democracy may depend on it.https://t.co/C1v8r2m9n4 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 12, 2020

Judging by the number of Blue-wave checks who are holding him at arm’s length, few are tolerant of his ”Karen” methods of volunteering unasked for punditry.

Did you tell the Democrats you were going to bring the hat with you BTW? Because they're much smarter than Republicans and they'll figure out your "secret" in no time pic.twitter.com/cuX8Z7vJq4 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 12, 2020

the guy who spent the last few decades cheering for one disastrous idea after another, including the iraq war, wants the democratic party to nominate as he demands. https://t.co/WHxAvXePfZ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 12, 2020

Uh oh, Max. If you are going to become a legitimate liberal you will need to have Media Matters on your side.

Notice how Max Boot phrased the title. "Bernie Sanders is a risk *WE* can’t run at this moment of national peril" He's speaking as a Democrathttps://t.co/2QxJRPcTrC — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) February 13, 2020

Oh yea, we picked up on that. However it is appearing as if that is something of an unearned title. He is claiming membership to a club that has black-balled his application.

Gentle Twitter readers, You might notice I'm currently in a bit of a Twitter spat with conservative columnist Max Boot. I'm afraid, after his cheerleading of the Iraq War, which got multiple friends of mine killed, I was not in a mood to hear him lecture Dems to elect a moderate — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 12, 2020

There is a Republican primary, you know, and you could lecture the people causing the problem — David Greenwald (@davidegreenwald) February 12, 2020

The future of our democracy may depend on a racist Republican billionaire literally buying an election. Thanks for the tip, Max. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 12, 2020

so ur saying instead of voting for someone i agree with, i should vote for someone i disagree with — 𝘋𝘈𝘙𝘊𝘐𝘌 𝘞𝘐𝘓𝘋𝘌𝘙 (@333333333433333) February 12, 2020

That is actually his methodology. For the past few years Boot has managed to claim he is fighting for conservatism while never once supporting a conservative candidate.

Shut up, warmonger. — 100% PURE UNCUT MELON (@theneedledrop) February 12, 2020

Thank you for your generous offer to help us Max. We take it very seriously when someone who wants us to crumble and lose gives us advice on how to do so. — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) February 12, 2020

Harsh. Maybe there is a Green Party candidate knocking around that would appreciate his fervent energy.

I think it is safe to say, the verdict has been made.