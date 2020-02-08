As we have all seen in the past few months it has been a tough time for the Democrats and the press, while being a time for President Trump to surge. He has become more favorable than ever in his term, and the others are left reeling from the failed attempts to bring him down.

And lost in the tumult are the brave warriors in the Never Trump movement, desperate to retain what attention they can manage. Among the favorites are Max Boot, the delightfully oblivious foot-stomping crank that he is. To refresh, Boot is the one who suggested ahead of the 2018 midterms that people all go vote for Democrats — and when the Dems took control of the House he then complained about the ground the GOP lost.

Max ain’t the sharpest blade in the barbershop.

His latest was a column he wrote for WaPo where he was intentionally goading Rubio over his impeachment vote.

Like I said: That Rubio is a Republican prince and Romney a Republican pariah tells you all you need to know about how low a once-proud party has sunk.⁰

In @PostOpinions: https://t.co/3v31aEps2l https://t.co/CcE0nJfFjQ — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 8, 2020

Max’s piece is filled with many gems, as he is clinging to the hem of the deposed Mitt Romney, now the darling of the left. ”I felt prouder than ever of my work for Romney and more ashamed than ever of my work for Rubio,” Goes one passage. Then there is this laugher, as he described Romney’s speech explaining his vote selection: ”He was almost moved to tears as he was speaking — and so was I.” I’m sure others were equally moved — by laughter.

The Senator gave a rather blithe rebuttal. In an indirect response, Rubio gave this tweet.

I will be occasionally posting definitions of words & phrases used by political media in a series entitled #MediaWordOfTheDay Our first word is:

“prin·​ci·​pled”

:exhibiting,based on,or characterized by agreement with the views of the political left and/or their media enablers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 7, 2020

Pretty succinct, and it certainly got under Boot’s skin.

I’m guessing Sen. Rubio may he feeling a tad defensive after articles like mine arguing: “The impeachment vote revealed the night-and-day difference between them: Romney is a man of principle and Rubio is a typical politician.” In @PostOpinions: https://t.co/3v31aEps2l https://t.co/skANH55wRq — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 8, 2020

Defensive? No Max, Marco Rubio is mocking you there. But obliviousness seems your stock in trade, so that assessment is rather on point for you.

I'm guessing Sen. Rubio does not give you 10 seconds of thought in any month. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) February 8, 2020

Mittens is NOT a principled man. — Flip da Bird (@PPalaciosUSA) February 8, 2020

You cannot possible be this ignorant. Mitt Romney's nickname when he ran for president was "Etch a Sketch" because he flipped his position on issues so often. He has never been know for having principles of any kind. So transparent Orange Man Bad here. — Coder4Liberty (@Coder4Liberty) February 8, 2020

This is actually verified — by Max Boot, in this very same column. He described that at the time he worked for Romney he was bothered when Mitt appeared ”insufficiently ideological”, and when he displayed himself as a strict conservative in Max’s view he ”always appeared to be insincere”.

Ah, but today that same man who voted against the wishes of his constituents in Utah and bucked his party is the principled and noble individual in the mix. Well played Mr. Boot.

Romney won't be up for re-election before 2024. How would he have acted if he had had to face the electorate this November? Principle only goes so far…. — (((William Boulet))) (@wgboulet) February 8, 2020

Details like this are so bothersome…

Trust me. Nobody, and I mean nobody, save yourself, is apprehensive, defensive, scared, etc. by what you write. — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) February 8, 2020

Democrats read your columns, dude. Don't get a big bald head about it. — Buck Thunder (@Buck_Thunder) February 8, 2020

Then there was this hilarity–

Keep on keeping on, sir. You're making a difference. Thank you. — JustaUSCitizen (@JustaUSCitizen) February 8, 2020

The day one of the NT zealots makes a difference it would be the first time they deserved front page recognition.