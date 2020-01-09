It has been a fun week after the Golden Globes Sunday night. Celebrities were offended and media players were outraged that someone dared say critical things about our celebrity class. Far-left atheist Ricky Gervais has been labeled as a conservative now as a result of daring to say derogatory things about our defacto royalty.

Amusingly many in the luminary circles remain oblivious to the public applause for the comments made by Gervais, so persist in thinking they are a valid and important focal point in our culture. As mentioned by Greg, Joaquin Phoenix is being hailed as heroic for wearing a vegan tuxedo, and pledging to wear it repeatedly during awards season.

This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella#JoaquinPhoenix #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ymbkl78ecN — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) January 6, 2020

Now, we don’t want to call Paul’s daughter oblivious — but we are very willing to do so. One question that rears up is, Does the presence of vegetal threads mean that they offset the nefarious effects of dry cleaning? But these are trivial when compared to the global impacts.

After all, Stella has been a loud advocate for manageable supply chains and earth-friendly goods, as well as fair trade labor practices and environmental –…

Hold on, for just a moment….

This reminds of something. What was one comment that Gervais said Sunday night?

Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. Well, you say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?

Yea, about that — Maybe Stella should switch to a lower wattage bulb in her Virtue Signal. Turns out this proponent of fair labor exploits sweatshop labor, as Ricky intoned.

Another hypocrite who lectures us about human rights, doesn't want to use leather because it is animal cruelty yet she uses sweatshops. Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney coat made by workers on £2.60 an hour https://t.co/8lXClsRDio via @MailOnline — Bᴀɴᴀɴᴀ Sᴄʀɪʙʙʟᴇʀ (@BananaScribbler) November 15, 2019

This has been the case for some time. According to the Daily Mail she has been doing the same for her sportswear line.

And this is hardly a recent occurrence. She was also found to be using the sweatshop labor seven years ago when she was outfitting the British Olympic athletes.

Looks like this all can be added onto the ever-expanding list of celebrity lectures worthy of being ignored. And it makes Ricky Gervais look all the more brilliant in his scalpel-like evisceration of the celebrity set this past weekend.