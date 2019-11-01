Tremors were felt across the political landscape tonight with a serious announcement going out. Well, probably more like ripples, given the sub-two-percent trending line Beto O’Rourke has been running in the polls, but still, it is BIG NEWS. Beto has dropped out of the running for the White House.

In what may have been the most cagey move of his campaign he adroitly selected the Friday night document-dump to make the announcement. This means few people beyond Robert’s supporters and donors are likely to even notice. Hardest hit may this group in Iowa, who were primed to greet their hoped-for pick to lead this nation.

The scene here in Des Moines, Iowa, where @BetoORourke was supposed to hold a pre-dinner rally with supporters, which will now soon be his first public appearance since news broke he’s exiting the presidential race. pic.twitter.com/cO8Vba0Jhq — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) November 1, 2019

While his backers were looking for explanations a number of other people have noted that there was some interesting timing behind the day/date of his announced pulling the life-support from his bid for the highest office. This being November 1 means there is an added significance to the declaration his campaign has flatlined.

How fitting is it that Beto appropriates Latino culture one more time by killing his presidential campaign on The Day of the Dead? H/T to @pharmacy_trader — Ⓖ (@TCC_Grouchy) November 1, 2019

Ouch! Also, accurate!

Pendejo Beto, dropped out on the Mexican Day of the Dead!

Bahwaaaaaa https://t.co/T3IZclvjZK — Chuck Reynolds (@ChuckRe10365775) November 1, 2019

@prayingmedic Ironically, Beto’s campaign died on Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). A Mexican tradition for prayer and remembrance of friends and family members who have died. RIP Beto! — Life's a Dance (@hayproudofu) November 2, 2019

A few tweets just from the past week have already not aged well…

Leftover Day of the Dead cookies & Halloween candy & my vice will match your vice as I watch intensely for results! #Laredo voting for #Beto pic.twitter.com/uaQ99IUR42 — Que Fregados (@quefregados) November 6, 2018

We all will be there supporting Norberto Mojardin (aka Beto) to create Colorado’s largest Day of the Dead altar! https://t.co/pGpZIc8ZRl — Andres Chaparro (@achaparrotlmd) October 28, 2019

And as if the timing were not bad enough from the standpoint of optics, there was also a similarity to another event going on today, this one taking place in theaters.

This is some bizarre cross-promotion:

Beto O’Rourke terminates his presidential campaign on opening weekend???

Synergy! pic.twitter.com/tNbZjpyQyZ — Brad Slager – A Gourd Damn Ghoul 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) November 2, 2019

There is of course the temptation to make the ”I’ll – Be – BACK” comment here, but honestly — would that really apply to someone who has never even arrived???