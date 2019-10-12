The press has been working hard since news broke of Elizabeth Warren being exposed as altering her story on being fired over a pregnancy. That is not to mean the press is working on journalism and looking into the story. They have been diligently working on spinning the story to benefit Warren.

Now USA Today has weighed in on the issue, and the paper has resorted to the tried practice of offsetting the focus onto conservatives. This time it has devised a new descriptor for the effort.

Conservatives have latched on to the changes in Warren's account or her leaving a job during a pregnancy as another example of a "made up" story, along with the now infamous claim to Native American ancestry. https://t.co/792dHekQ1w — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 9, 2019

The amazing part in this piece is not the reliance on the usual “conservatives pounce” trope but in order to sell this version of the story USA Today has to basically admit to not employing journalism itself.

The article states, “Conservatives have latched onto changes of her account as yet another example of a ‘made up’ story.” Tucker Carlson is then name-checked as one of those voices.

USA Today then laughably includes a number of other blue checks who resorted to the laughable technique we reported yesterday, of reporters who went and asked their mother about being fired over a pregnancy.

if you don't understand what this furor over the Elizabeth Warren pregnancy firing story is about, ask pretty much any woman in your life over 35. — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) October 8, 2019

My mom was demoted & then fired from her job when she was pregnant with my sis & me (we’re twins). She re-told us that story recently, and lemme tell you, 30+ years later, the pain & anger from that experience was still very raw & real. Women don’t share this stuff willy nilly. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) October 7, 2019

These #IAskedMyMom moments should be embarrassing to anyone connected to journalism, as they do nothing to prove Warren correct in her current version of events. One question: How do we even know about the details behind the Warren departure from her teaching position in 1971?

Well USA Today explains this, and amazingly it misses the fact that they admit to essentially missing the facts.

But now Warren is on the defense with her account after an interview from over a decade ago resurfaced in which she described the circumstances around her departure from the school district in a different way, and conservative outlets acquired meeting notes from the school board of the time showing that her contract was extended.

Note the tone of this passage. It sounds as if this is some kind of affront, that details from her past were found and then people dared to report on them. Those dastardly conservatives went out and committed journalism! Nobody does that anymore!!!

Journalists should latch on. Because they don't, they make those who did the story. Now, that's news. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 9, 2019

She gave an entirely different account of leaving teaching – on video – in 2007, one which conforms to the school district's actual records. Both cannot be true. Do your job, you worthless bunch of hacks! — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) October 10, 2019

So, we caught her lying not once, but twice. And somehow, that's a bad thing. Noted. — Patrick 🇺🇸 (@batman1793) October 10, 2019

What's confusing for most of us, these lies of hers are easy to expose, but the msm, like you, is ignoring them. — Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) October 10, 2019

Thanks #USAToday for your daily propaganda contributions disguised as a news story. I hope the #Democrats pay you well to act as their PR Firm. — Charlton (@charlton_ar) October 9, 2019

Changes in her account lmaoooooooo — Mike Showerrug (@MikeShowerrug) October 9, 2019

Remember everyone: the story is never that a Democrat lied, it's that a Republican reacted to the Democrat's lie. — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 9, 2019

Always the case – always. With the death of journalism these days all we are doing anymore is writing the obituary.