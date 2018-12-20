It is never pretty when a departing politician gets rancorous after getting voted out of office. Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri is playing out the clock before her departure, and she sounds a tad bitter. But, as she gripes to Bloomberg, she feels it is unfair that a newcomer is getting attention while Claire and her accomplishments are languishing in a social media era.

"There is so much drama over that New York woman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, like she’s the new shining object," said Claire McCaskill in an exit interview with Joe Nocera https://t.co/zvATaZqRXH — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) December 20, 2018

What has the Senator on edge (apart from her losing power) is that AOC is drawing so much press attention as an incoming freshman who has yet to do anything. Claire and her actual legislation however is going largely ignored.

“I worked on a bill that brought down the price of hearing aids. It was a big deal because hearing aids aren’t covered by Medicare. But nobody wrote about it, so nobody knew about it. But there is so much drama over that New York woman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, like she’s the new shining object. That’s how the media covers stuff now. And some of us are passing good old-fashioned bills, and we get nothing. Gimme a break!”

Look Claire, we get it. Ocasio-Cortez is getting mad press exposure for benign things, like cooking salmon in her kitchen, and taking days off to get a facial. But seriously, a bill concerning hearing aids?! That kind of sexy lawmaking does not exactly move the needle, nor generate the clicks.

Still, it is enjoyable to see a Democrat lashing out at the new golden child of the party. And as expected, AOC’s defenders came out in defense.

"that New York woman" okay bye bye Gran — Amanda (@ammadamma_) December 20, 2018

Sounds like Air Claire is a little jealous. She was never the "new shining object." — Big Irish Dude (@BigIrishDude) December 20, 2018

Glad she's gone… Not progressive enough — RayGod 718 (@718Raygod) December 20, 2018

Bitter doesn't look good on you ⁦⁦@clairecmc—nor does centrism https://t.co/8X52rylx39 — Frank Fox (@frankthefox) December 20, 2018

Hahaha! Get bent. AOC is bringing real Progressive change. — DovahFem (@DovahFem) December 20, 2018

Alexandria is such a strong and skilled politician that she NEEDS to be defended!

white woman enraged about attention brown woman is receiving. wow where have we heard this before. — enchilada enthusiast (@hopeforus_yet) December 20, 2018

Between Democrats? Not too often. The press is loathe to report on such normally.

She is really veering into "get off my lawn" territory. — ChattyEmu 🌹🦄🐴 (@ChattyEmu) December 20, 2018

We have to agree, there is a sour grapes tang to this departure cocktail. Still, it is fun to see the infighting.

Yeah, well we’re kinda pissed off at you for hedging a centrist, non-committal, take no firm stance on the progressive agenda, riding the fence and LOSING a Democratic seat to a GOP challenger, so let’s just say we’re even. https://t.co/C5v4slBDUm — PastryPlate (@PastryPlate) December 20, 2018

as michelle obama would say "BYE FELISHA" — KTLG (@ProObamaAgenda) December 20, 2018

She's not in power anymore so who gives a fuck what she thinks? She should go crawl away and live in a cave full of spiders. — Grandville Castle Apartments FAN!!! (@ttersucksbutt) December 20, 2018

Wow, AOC’s fans are a reactionary crowd! Still, it is fun to see this intraparty infighting. It is almost — refreshing!