While gaslighting became a commonly used term during the past four years the mainstream media appear intent to take things to the next level. With growing frequency we have seen the press actually reporting on alternate realities.

This has been the case with the various riots we saw this year, when media members would stand before catastrophic vistas or witness outright violence and declare the scene to be ”Mostly peaceful”. Now when presented with legitimately calm and violence-free demonstrations there is not a claim of intensified peace. Instead there is another modifier applied in a resent gathering.

Mostly white crowd gathers outside home of Black Ohio councilwoman to protest public health order https://t.co/6d9lx9x2Uf pic.twitter.com/RIJKjmsxbv — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020

It would almost hint at a theory that the basis of a protest molds the reaction by the press to the demonstrators. Here you have a group protesting against the lockdowns, which the media largely support, so there needs to be a framing of the group.

They gathered outside the home of an Akron councilwoman, Tara Samples, to protest the mask mandates set in place. Unshockingly said councilwoman saw this crowd as a severe threat, despite there being no violence, and no arrests during the brief one hour protest.

“It wasn’t peaceful,” Samples told the newspaper. “They can say it’s peaceful, but it wasn’t. You come to my mother’s house with bullet proof vests and guns. That’s not peaceful.”

And there is your 2020 demonstration synopsis; looting, arson, vandalism, and attacking police are examples of peaceful protests while people standing for an hour with signs are violent.

And, they are too monochromatic.

I've got a newsflash for the Beltway crowd: a lot of places in America have many White people. That doesn't makes what they do with their First Amendment rights racist. — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) December 8, 2020

Breaking: Race-baiting news outlet continues to race bait. — Conservative Hedgehog (@Se101at) December 7, 2020

Curiously we cannot recall any journalist referring to the racial protests from this summer as ”Mostly black”.

Mostly black crowd attacks white business and loots them. See how that sounds? #EnemyOfThePeople — WH (@willhenry41) December 7, 2020

They do not see – they only see colors when it is useful to divide and build a narrative.

Irresponsible injection of race here. Never doubt how dangerous the media is. They collectively shape this type of narrative 24/7. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) December 7, 2020

Journalism at the national level is dead. — Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 7, 2020

If I can't question Black government officials, why would I elect them…? You're presenting a very dark idea here. — Hola, amigx (@alt_dont) December 7, 2020

We are sure there is something racist about this comment, according to The Hill.

Soooo she doesn’t represent the people that elected her? Just people who she looks like? There is a word for that. — Rudy (@BMill43) December 7, 2020

There is no room for this kind of logic in an emotion-filled news story.

Then there is another paradox served up by the press this year–

But they were protesting so they should be immune — Jesse (@Coffisays) December 8, 2020

Sorry, that is just funny, right there.

It wasn't the "Far Right" or the "Far Left" trying to start a Race War. It was the Media the entire time. pic.twitter.com/xXX0Uupvty — Chad of the CHAZ (@ChadoftheChaz) December 8, 2020

There is some good news at least — people are starting to call them out on this kind of behavior.

should probably delete this — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) December 7, 2020

Twitter? We all should. — E. (@lnTransit) December 7, 2020

A wise idea. Wait – that would impact us here at the site! Still, though…