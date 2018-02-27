The horrible Mark Hertling segment on CNN just keeps getting better and better.

Hertling appeared in a “get to know the AR-15” segment, at which point he said he was going to shoot in “full semi-automatic mode” (and that isn’t even a thing).

At first members of the gun industry were astonished by what he said but they couldn’t help but make fun of him. Then Hertling tried to deflect. Now, he’s getting schooled by NRATV’s Colion Noir and it’s beyond funny.

1. All guns are loud

2. There is no such thing as full semi-automatic he should be a part of the @migos making up words like that.

3. The gun doesn’t kick that hard this Guy is just super saiyan beta.

4. Every gun is design to inflict

5. JUST THROW THE WHOLE @CNN AWAY pic.twitter.com/27iZnJeVAE — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) February 27, 2018

Guns definitely weren’t made to be quiet. Why do you think the NRA has been pushing for suppressors? To protect people’s hearing.

🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 full semi automatic, you learn something new everyday — Markus Pratti ✯ (@mpratti7) February 27, 2018

That’s what you get an ed-u-ma-cation for.

Is half semi auto a revolver or a muzzle loader? — Scott (@ScottyGansen) February 27, 2018

Ask Hertling. He appears to be the expert on this one.

I think @CNN they define it as. Slingshot with small to medium rocks 😂 — Scott S (@ScottStubs) February 27, 2018

We need a CNN dictionary.

Anything that looks scary must be banned, according to CNN and their gun control goonies.

I love how hard he is pulling back to make the recoil look super powerful. — Bryan Horsey (@BryanHorsey) February 27, 2018

Ehh.

That was embarrassing. When the "gun expert" came on, it looked like "watch a real man do this." — Comfortably Numb (@lepke1979) February 27, 2018

Like when the Terminator comes into a movie and shoots everyone up?

Ahh yes so much kick pic.twitter.com/giAMl69oU4 — Austin (@therealFJ) February 27, 2018

Now THAT puts these dudes to shame.

Notice when he first starts firing he isn’t even holding the buttstock against his shoulder so he exaggerates the ‘recoil’. Every Armalite style rifle has a buffer tube and compensator to minimize. I know @MrColionNoir knows that. #eyeroll — Doug Freeland (@SFWG55) February 27, 2018

That’s why he looks like lost control and is flying around.

Just more proof that just because you pick up a rifle it doesn’t automatically make you Rambo. Look at how he holds the thing. — Chase Ellerman (@Haste_TheChase) February 27, 2018

Yup.

He states someone needs a whole lotta training to use it and has no idea what it is or how to safely and properly use it. Full semi-auto wtf is that???? — Scott S (@ScottStubs) February 27, 2018

Whatever he decides it to be.

There is no way under god creation that anyone trained in guns would have or should have let the first guy shot with that stance. That was dangerous in itself. And they recorded the stupidity. SMH — Canes Fan (@hcanes100) February 27, 2018

Out of all of the “3 hours of filming” they got, and they included THAT?!

DAAAMMNNN. Viewers aren’t messin’ around now.

Liberals "it's easy to operate an AR and mow people down." Also liberals *exaggerate recoil to make gun seem scarier* — James Erickson (@jameserickson) February 27, 2018

That’s how they make guns scarier.

BAHAHAHAHA!