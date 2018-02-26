CNN decided to do an “up-close look at the AR-15.” That’s great and dandy, but the person showing off the firearm, retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, seems to think there’s such a thing as a “full semi-automatic” AR-15.

Hint: There’s not.

And guess what? Gun industry people took note.

Just heard the term "full semi-automatic" used on CNN 😑 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018

The range segment where that phrase was used was actually ok but it didn't actually compare the AR-15 to the M-4 since they never show the M-4 fired on full auto. Could've been far more informative than it was. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018

Here’s the segment in question:

Twitter was LIT by pro-gun people.

Why don’t I have one. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 27, 2018

That’s the question we all have.

The weirdest part was that it was a former military guy who was seemingly against banning ARs. He fired off a few shots in slow succession then said he was going "full semi-automatic" and starting firing off individual shots more quickly. Such a weird thing. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018

People these days make up their own definitions and meanings.

So “full semi-automatic” means “pull the trigger as fast as you can”? — Madisox (@Madisox43) February 27, 2018

Basically.

In the way he used it, yes. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018

Sounds like something from a movie.

You need to go on one of those program and stress accuracy in firearms terminology. This is revolting … — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 27, 2018

That would be AH-MAZE-ING.

I don't think accuracy is really a concern at the moment. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 27, 2018

CNN doesn’t care about accuracy. Ever.

I've never been invited on any of these programs. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018

Because they don’t know where to find quality guests at.

because you'd actually teach these dummies something — Andy Gubbe (@AndyGubbe) February 27, 2018

Then there’s that.

Even a Zorg ZF-1 Pod Weapon can't go full semi-automatic pic.twitter.com/beDo3tPCFA — PapaTodd (@PapaTodd1) February 27, 2018

LOLOLOL.

Let’s just ban a bunch of guns that don’t exist but sound bad. Maybe we could ban the full semi-automatic, the AK-Heartstopper and the AR-BigPain — LookinForTruth (@Lookin4Truth25) February 27, 2018

Anything with “AK” in front of it.

Because it could get REALLY ugly.

Do the bullets travel even faster when fired in full semi-automatic mode? 🤔🤔🤔 — Arqahn (@Arqahn) February 27, 2018

CNN would probably say yes.

Glad these are the people shaping a majority of the nation’s views of guns. So informative. So factual. — Andrew Geleff (@OrangeAndBlackk) February 27, 2018

That’s the scariest part of this whole thing.