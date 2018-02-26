CNN decided to do an “up-close look at the AR-15.” That’s great and dandy, but the person showing off the firearm, retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, seems to think there’s such a thing as a “full semi-automatic” AR-15.
Just heard the term "full semi-automatic" used on CNN 😑
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018
The range segment where that phrase was used was actually ok but it didn't actually compare the AR-15 to the M-4 since they never show the M-4 fired on full auto. Could've been far more informative than it was.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018
Why don’t I have one.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 27, 2018
The weirdest part was that it was a former military guy who was seemingly against banning ARs. He fired off a few shots in slow succession then said he was going "full semi-automatic" and starting firing off individual shots more quickly. Such a weird thing.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018
So “full semi-automatic” means “pull the trigger as fast as you can”?
— Madisox (@Madisox43) February 27, 2018
In the way he used it, yes.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018
John Wick approves. pic.twitter.com/qKwGgpFkbG
— Jeremy Bell (@bellvedere) February 27, 2018
You need to go on one of those program and stress accuracy in firearms terminology. This is revolting …
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 27, 2018
I don't think accuracy is really a concern at the moment.
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 27, 2018
I've never been invited on any of these programs.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 27, 2018
because you'd actually teach these dummies something
— Andy Gubbe (@AndyGubbe) February 27, 2018
Even a Zorg ZF-1 Pod Weapon can't go full semi-automatic pic.twitter.com/beDo3tPCFA
— PapaTodd (@PapaTodd1) February 27, 2018
Let’s just ban a bunch of guns that don’t exist but sound bad. Maybe we could ban the full semi-automatic, the AK-Heartstopper and the AR-BigPain
— LookinForTruth (@Lookin4Truth25) February 27, 2018
Never go full semi auto. pic.twitter.com/oQE9YiJjTh
— 🗿 (@ttsocb5) February 27, 2018
Do the bullets travel even faster when fired in full semi-automatic mode? 🤔🤔🤔
— Arqahn (@Arqahn) February 27, 2018
Glad these are the people shaping a majority of the nation’s views of guns. So informative. So factual.
— Andrew Geleff (@OrangeAndBlackk) February 27, 2018
That’s the scariest part of this whole thing.