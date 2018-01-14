Most Americans are thrilled with the idea of getting a bonus. The thought of having extra money in their pocket is not only exciting but rewarding, especially when you work hard for your money.

Nancy Pelosi recently called a $2,000 bonus “crumbs,” which to most Americans is a hefty chunk of change.

Turning Point USA Founder and Executive Director Charlie Kirk slammed Nancy Pelosi’s comments.

Pelosi calls $2,000 bonuses "crumbs" for middle Americans Unlike Pelosi, most Americans won't spend that on dinner in downtown San Francisco with her multi-millionaire husband $2,000 is make or break money for most middle Americans The left is comprised of out of touch elites — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 14, 2018

Some people don’t even see $2,000 a MONTH. This extra money can mean the difference between paying the electric bill and staying warm this winter or putting food on the table for their family. This money could mean buying an older, used car to get to and from work.

These measly “crumbs” can make and break most Americans. One emergency medical expense or a home repair can put people out thousands of dollars.

It’s a game changer, whether you like to admit it or not, Nancy.

$2,000 would ALMOST pay off my remaining student debt from one semester of university the dems told me I needed. #fancynancy has never had to look for crumbs in her life! — Lex (@republicoflex) January 14, 2018

When you spend your whole life living off crumbs, you take what you can get.

She's worth $29 million. Wish she'd throw me a few crumbs. — Bird's Eye View (@The_Patriot_V) January 14, 2018

Maybe she’ll throw all of us a few crumbs. We can pretend to be birds in need.

She doesn't understand anything about money. Because she doesn't have to worry about money. That's why they think they can make the government borrow money with no limits. — Roberto Perez (@Awoken23) January 14, 2018

Great point.

Idc. Idc. Idc. $2000 is crumbs AND make or break for a lot families. That’s what’s actually jacked up here. — Chris J. Taylor (@IamChrisJTaylor) January 14, 2018

Pelosi makes it sound like $2,000 is equivalent to $2.

She also complained that all of her friends will not be able to write off home loans due to the $750,000 loan cap and is worried about people in California, New York, Hollywood, professional athletes, and the media. What about the middle class Queen Pelosi? — Stuck near California! (@unlv1986) January 14, 2018

Silly, person! The middle class aren’t Pelosi voters.

Oh SNAP!

Hell, I’m happy when I get a $250 Christmas bonus from my boss. Perspective. — Mike Garber (@MikeGarber77) January 14, 2018

^^^ THIS is most Americans’ thought process and proof that politicians like Pelosi are out of touch with reality.

$1,000 is almost as much as I get in SSDI for 2 months!! I'd jump for joy for an extra grand! 👍🇺🇸 — Sara B.Y (@crazyant2015) January 14, 2018

Here’s how most people look at $2,000:

A few car payments

A couple house payments

A year’s worth of cell phone bills for a family

Car insurance for multiple cars for a year

6 months to a year’s worth of food (depending on how big your family is)

Multiple student loan payments

We aren’t talking about chump change here.

I am one of those Americans. $2,000 is YUGE! JUST CRUMBS FOR ELITES! — Deplorable Marsha (@marsha9753) January 14, 2018

YUGE!

When you are funneling 1000's of Foreclosed homes to your friends running Real Estate Hedgefunds in Behalf of CALsTers Calpers and the Chicago Teachers Union at 20-30 cents on dollar….. 2,000 is crumbs. ……Feinstein and her Husband did same thing. — jcf (@jcf527) January 14, 2018

Doesn’t make her any less out of touch with average folks.

It is multiple car payments for some! Unreal snobery! Elitist beotch! — 🇺🇸Lynn Loera🇺🇸 (@LynnLoera) January 14, 2018

Yup.

She’s such a loser. That comment. That mindset. That underhanded, manipulative attempt to cloud perception of reality. We see how weak you really are @NancyPelosi Your stupidity doesn’t help the American people one bit. Happy @realDonaldTrump won. #MAGA — Mary VanHorton (@VanhortonM) January 14, 2018

Sadly, there are idiots who continue to vote her into office.

For a paycheck to paycheck family, which is most, 1-2K to have as an emergency fund is huge. When you have to worry about an emergency room co-pay or car trouble that you can't fix so you can actually go to work, those "crumbs" are life changing @NancyPelosi. — 🇺🇸 Sandy 🇺🇸 (@SandyBeach727) January 14, 2018

But she’s never had to worry about having a rainy day fund.

Democrats are calling the @GOP the party of the rich, yet all these super rich California people are Democrats… — Alice & Wonderland (@pshark47) January 14, 2018

BURN.

@NancyPelosi …every penny counts for us in middle AMERICA! what's crumbs to you is mortgage, bills or food on the table for my family…So @NancyPelosi PLEASE shut up! PLEASE shut up! 🤢 pic.twitter.com/6qGdYSPfPT — Zuli Bash (@BashZuli) January 14, 2018

Selfish and self-righteous.