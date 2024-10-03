REALLY? CBS News' Use of the Word 'Stranded' in 10 Year ISIS Hostage Story Is Absolutely Abhorrent

We at Twitchy spend A LOT of time telling you guys about the media and their ridiculous behaviors, but even we were shocked when we found this post from CBS News.

A Yazidi woman kidnapped from her home by ISIS terrorists in Iraq when she was just 11 years old has been reunited with her family after years stranded in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Iraqi and Israeli officials said Thursday. https://t.co/r1jQzHxxO3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2024

SERIOUSLY!??! They chose to say the woman who was KIDNAPPED by ISIS was 'stranded'? STRANDED!?!?! We just have no words to adequately describe how gross and disgusting that is.

The woman was not 'stranded' like she had a flat tire or a dead battery. She was held against her will, probably forced into all sorts of acts of slavery, and not allowed to go home. Why in the world would they choose to pretend what was done to that lady was not as horrid as it was?

We were not the only ones who took note of the choice of words.

CBS News, 1850’s edition:



Harriet Tubman worked to help find stranded African-American peoples in the South after having been herself stranded since birth — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 4, 2024

We should not laugh, because the situation itself is not funny but people making fun of CBS News is VERY FUNNY so we admit we snorted. hahaha!!

you misspelled "Sold into slavery and held captive in gaza for 10 years" — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 4, 2024

EXACTLY! Let us not forget she was missing for 10 years!!! 10 years and CBS News wants to make that 'stranded'. Sorry, but stranded does not work for unspeakable acts done by a terrorist organization. Let us not forget that she would still be there if not for Israel turning Gaza into glass for the past few months.

Stranded? Like she didn’t have cab fare to get home, what happened? — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) October 4, 2024

She just missed a bus... — Jon Awe𝕏ome - Best Life 🇺🇸 (@RealStarMan) October 4, 2024

Yeah no biggie, missed that bus, got a flat, no money for a cab, or something like that, and took 10 years to get back home. *eye-roll*

You’re evil. I look forward to the day you’re “stranded”. — its me (@JonJudd) October 4, 2024

We are pretty sure Jon is not alone in that.

Wait, Stranded? Escapes? How does one get stranded in Gaza? Oh, LOL, there's the buried lede in the last paragraph! "The IDF rescued her." Ah, it makes sense now. — MEPIN™ (@MepinOrg) October 3, 2024

Oh yes, finally the answer as to why CBS would try to make it better for ISIS. They did not want the IDF to get any good publicity.

How long until you delete this tweet? I just hope you aren’t "stranded." — נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@Nadav_Eyal) October 4, 2024

We got a screenshot if they try to delete it! :)

i never knew a word could bear the weight the word "Stranded" is bearing in this headline — Epistemic Trespasser3 (@colonialbot3) October 3, 2024

We didn't either. It made us really think about our headline on this one, and for the record, we spent quite a bit of time on it and still were not super happy with it. haha. Feel free to give us suggestions to make it better in the comments!

Can someone clarify who first proposed the word ‘stranded,’ who, if anyone, objected to it, and who advocated for it if it was objected to? By ‘clarify,’ I mean identify the journalist, the editor, and the editor’s superior—all the way up the chain, as a starting point. — David Kedmey (@DKedmey) October 4, 2024

We second that request!

Stranded? STRANDED??? What a slimy way to gloss over “held as a sex slave”



We don’t hate the legacy media enough. Getting there, but still not enough. — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) October 4, 2024

She is correct. No matter how much you may dislike the mainstream media and those who call themselves journalists, this story says to us that it may not be enough. They are reprehensible and somehow seem to get worse with every day that passes. The only good thing about media like CBS News is that it gives US something to write about.

