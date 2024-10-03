REALLY? CBS News' Use of the Word 'Stranded' in 10 Year ISIS Hostage Story Is Absolutely Abhorrent

Tim Walz is a Lutheran and So Doesn't Talk About His Religion Much
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:15 PM on October 03, 2024
AngieArtist

We at Twitchy spend A LOT of time telling you guys about the media and their ridiculous behaviors, but even we were shocked when we found this post from CBS News.

SERIOUSLY!??! They chose to say the woman who was KIDNAPPED by ISIS was 'stranded'? STRANDED!?!?! We just have no words to adequately describe how gross and disgusting that is.

The woman was not 'stranded' like she had a flat tire or a dead battery. She was held against her will, probably forced into all sorts of acts of slavery, and not allowed to go home. Why in the world would they choose to pretend what was done to that lady was not as horrid as it was?

We were not the only ones who took note of the choice of words.

We should not laugh, because the situation itself is not funny but people making fun of CBS News is VERY FUNNY so we admit we snorted. hahaha!!

EXACTLY! Let us not forget she was missing for 10 years!!! 10 years and CBS News wants to make that 'stranded'. Sorry, but stranded does not work for unspeakable acts done by a terrorist organization. Let us not forget that she would still be there if not for Israel turning Gaza into glass for the past few months.

Yeah no biggie, missed that bus, got a flat, no money for a cab, or something like that, and took 10 years to get back home. *eye-roll*

We are pretty sure Jon is not alone in that.

Oh yes, finally the answer as to why CBS would try to make it better for ISIS. They did not want the IDF to get any good publicity.

We got a screenshot if they try to delete it! :)

We didn't either. It made us really think about our headline on this one, and for the record, we spent quite a bit of time on it and still were not super happy with it. haha. Feel free to give us suggestions to make it better in the comments!

We second that request!

She is correct. No matter how much you may dislike the mainstream media and those who call themselves journalists, this story says to us that it may not be enough. They are reprehensible and somehow seem to get worse with every day that passes. The only good thing about media like CBS News is that it gives US something to write about.

