Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows His True Colors

The soundtrack for the movie 'Pretty in Pink' was playing fairly constantly in this writer's life so we are not joking when we tell you that seeing Jon Cryer aka DUCKIE show his liberal colors yet again made us want to throw up. Like, gag us with a spoon, totally uncool.

It started with this post:

JD Vance is every rich kid you wanted to beat the crap out of in every John Hughes movie. — Julius Kim (@Julius_Kim) October 2, 2024

Cryer quoted it with this post:

Grab your popcorn it is MOVIE TIME! In case you have never seen Pretty in Pink (GASP), here is a quick rundown.

Andie is the main character, a poor girl with a quirky style. Her best friend, played by Jon Cryer, is Duckie. He is a little annoying, to be honest, but you do try to like him because he is supposed to be 'the good guy'. Andie dates a rich dude named Blaine.

Blaine? His name is Blaine? That's not a name! It's a major appliance!

Duckie is in love with Andie. Rich guy's friends are snobby little butt-heads that nobody would like in real life. Andie's friends make fun of him and his friends make fun of her, they are supposed to go to prom, he stands her up, she makes a dress that is supposed to be pretty but it's hideous, and she goes to prom with Duckie (Jon Cryer). Blaine sees them, apologizes to Andie, and starts to walk away. Andie chases him with Duckie's blessing and Blaine and Andie end up together.

The movie was typical 80s and had a fantastic soundtrack.

Anyway, now you get what Cryer's little joke was. He thought he was being so cute with the idea he wanted to beat up JD Vance. Our main question is why? Vance had a hard childhood and has come out on top despite all of it. It can not be because Vance CRUSHED that VP debate could it? Yes. Yes, it could.

There were a ton of posts agreeing with Cryer but we liked the ones telling him to take a seat. Here are some of our favorites!

Why are leftists so eager to beat up and bully people?

Why do they smear good people? — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) October 2, 2024

It is very weird. They claim to be the ones who are tolerant and kind ...

Lol. You're the poster child of that statement. — Old Hilljack (@CoasterNorth) October 2, 2024

They are not wrong. Even when you tried to like him, he was a tiny bit annoying.

I take it you never read his book. Did you at least see the movie? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 2, 2024

Probably not, we doubt he is into anything with honest emotions.

Spoken by rich kids wanting to beat the crap out of the kid born dirt poor. Irony lost — John Asher Thompson (@JAsherT2) October 2, 2024

YUP!

He can confirm because Cryer literally comes from a privileged background and famous family while Vance comes from a crack family in the middle of an Appalachia.



Anyway, why tf do Dems explicitly lie so much? https://t.co/8RikFVCVwI — Fact Checker Eric (@breakingbaht) October 2, 2024

Because they can and nobody ever holds them accountable for it.

Damn y’all are salty about Tim Walz losing🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 2, 2024

BINGO!

We have known for a long time Hollywood is full of a bunch of hive-mind liberals and we should never be surprised when a known liberal shows their true colors. Jon has been featured more than once on Twitchy, so none of this was a major surprise. We have decided that Cryer's colors are not pretty pinks, they are probably red and yellow like communism.

We also always knew Andie made the right choice. ;)

