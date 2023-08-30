Babylon Bee shares Dems' version of Gadsden Flag and this looks about right
HILARIOUS! Christina Pushaw does not wait around for STUPIDITY and upsets Grant Stern

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:10 PM on August 30, 2023
Meme

Grant Stern is not really happy with Christina Pushaw and we think it is hilarious! 

Stern is an executive editor for Occupy Democrats and we think that says everything you need to know about him. He decided to chase and yell at Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for the DeSantis Campaign, and got upset when she was not having any of it. 

If you saw that running toward you and yelling would you hang around? 

WE WOULDN'T!

Most people on X (Twitter) agreed with us that Pushaw did the right thing. If we were there with her we would be yelling RUN! FORREST! RUN!

We do not think he has a choice. He IS creepy! 

justmindy

EXACTLY! The first thing you learn in self-defense is if you can run away DO IT. 

We think 'stalker' is being kind. He was chasing and yelling at her. Who is going to just stand there and see what they may want?

Sit there and wait to die? NO THANK YOU. 

YUP. He thinks she will just take it. We live in a climate where Rand Paul was beaten up so bad he had broken ribs, Republicans were shot on a baseball field, Democrats tell people to get in the faces of Republicans and this scraggly-looking man thinks he is just going to run up on a person who is part of a conservative team and she is not going to try to get away? Forget that.

HA! His appearance being the least embarrassing thing about him makes us chuckle. 

In defense of Grant, he probably did take the time to spray paint the words 'REAL JOURNALIST 'on the van below the free candy thing. 

YUP! Weirdos are gonna weirdo. 

You keep running from freaks yelling at you Christina. You did the right thing! 

====================================

