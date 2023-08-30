HILARIOUS! Christina Pushaw does not wait around for STUPIDITY and upsets Grant Stern

Grant Stern is not really happy with Christina Pushaw and we think it is hilarious!

In Miami and just asked the Ron DeSantis for President Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw if Florida’s Governor is going to drop out of the presidential race and run for Senate.



Here’s her reaction: pic.twitter.com/5VR68Dicr8 — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) August 30, 2023

Stern is an executive editor for Occupy Democrats and we think that says everything you need to know about him. He decided to chase and yell at Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for the DeSantis Campaign, and got upset when she was not having any of it.

If you saw that running toward you and yelling would you hang around?

WE WOULDN'T!

Most people on X (Twitter) agreed with us that Pushaw did the right thing. If we were there with her we would be yelling RUN! FORREST! RUN!

So, like I imagine most people in your life do, she chose to avoid you. Smart. — Eeyore News Network (@someguymusing) August 30, 2023

Don’t be creepy. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 30, 2023

We do not think he has a choice. He IS creepy!

Any sensible woman would run away from you too. — J☀️e (@NotJerseyJoe474) August 30, 2023

PSA for women: This is a textbook video of how you handle a stalker. Turn around, don't give the attacker agency, and once in a safe place, call the authorities. https://t.co/U3iao10FiU — Better Than Camelot '24 🐊 (@CamelotReturns) August 30, 2023

"How to respond to predators"



Excellent pubic safety tip.



Keep up the great work. pic.twitter.com/uFcrjV5d6S — ValleyEnigmaAz🌵🐊 (@Az61Ronin) August 30, 2023

EXACTLY! The first thing you learn in self-defense is if you can run away DO IT.

You think this makes you look good?

Stalker much? — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 30, 2023

Dude you’re a stalker. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 30, 2023

We think 'stalker' is being kind. He was chasing and yelling at her. Who is going to just stand there and see what they may want?

Sit there and wait to die? NO THANK YOU.

Following her on what is clearly her personal time. Dude. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) August 30, 2023

YUP. He thinks she will just take it. We live in a climate where Rand Paul was beaten up so bad he had broken ribs, Republicans were shot on a baseball field, Democrats tell people to get in the faces of Republicans and this scraggly-looking man thinks he is just going to run up on a person who is part of a conservative team and she is not going to try to get away? Forget that.

It's truly amazing how you simply go out every day finding new ways to absolutely embarrass yourself. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 30, 2023

HA! His appearance being the least embarrassing thing about him makes us chuckle.

In defense of Grant, he probably did take the time to spray paint the words 'REAL JOURNALIST 'on the van below the free candy thing.

Chasing women into their buildings to ask politicized questions during a hurricane sounds about right for this creep. https://t.co/zOjCwafKR4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 30, 2023

YUP! Weirdos are gonna weirdo.

You keep running from freaks yelling at you Christina. You did the right thing!

