'ICE Out': Minneapolis Kennel Employee Leaves Nasty Note on Border Patrol K-9's Feed Chart

Amy
Amy | 10:30 PM on January 21, 2026
White House via AP

Twitchy has been covering many of the vile things that unhinged anti-ICE protesters have engaged in. From privileged white liberals hurling hateful slurs at black officers to former CNN anchor Don Lemon accompanying a shouting mob to disrupt church services, it seemed as if there is no depth they won't sink to.

But targeting the brave and loyal K-9's who are serving alongside their human counterparts? That's a new low.

Take a look:

Imagine working at a kennel, where the job is to care for and protect the animals in your charge, and being petty and hateful enough to express your political beliefs on an innocent dog's chart.

People were rightfully outraged:

Very much so.

We hope so too, but given the current climate in Minneapolis, we're not holding our breath.

Having said that:

If you're not familiar with the animal rescue community, we can assure you that they do NOT play around.

Leave the dogs alone.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

