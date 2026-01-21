'ICE Out': Minneapolis Kennel Employee Leaves Nasty Note on Border Patrol K-9's Feed Chart

Twitchy has been covering many of the vile things that unhinged anti-ICE protesters have engaged in. From privileged white liberals hurling hateful slurs at black officers to former CNN anchor Don Lemon accompanying a shouting mob to disrupt church services, it seemed as if there is no depth they won't sink to.

But targeting the brave and loyal K-9's who are serving alongside their human counterparts? That's a new low.

Take a look:

THEY’RE EVEN GOING AFTER THE DOGS!



In Minneapolis, anti-ICE agitators are targeting our @CBP K-9s, including K-9 Dina, pictured here. At the kennel where K-9 Dina was staying, it was discovered that an employee had written "ICE OUT" on her feed chart. pic.twitter.com/FYseJqx68C — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 21, 2026

Imagine working at a kennel, where the job is to care for and protect the animals in your charge, and being petty and hateful enough to express your political beliefs on an innocent dog's chart.

People were rightfully outraged:

HOT TAKE:



If you are on the side of going after and being cruel to dogs, you're on the wrong side. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 22, 2026

Very much so.

They need to identify this person and fire them. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) January 21, 2026

K-9 Dina deserves better! Hoping this is addressed swiftly. — Glitchy 🪄 (@Glitchymagic) January 21, 2026

I hope the facility has fired the person responsible and black balled her from ever working with animals again. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) January 21, 2026

We hope so too, but given the current climate in Minneapolis, we're not holding our breath.

Having said that:

That employee will never have another job as long as they live. I just notified all of my animal rescue friends and we are legion. — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) January 21, 2026

If you're not familiar with the animal rescue community, we can assure you that they do NOT play around.

Leave the dogs alone.

