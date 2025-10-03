Portland Police Claim Nick Sortor Arrest Not Based on 'Political Affiliation Or Public Profile'

JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly
Amy
Amy | 9:35 PM on October 03, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy told you earlier, the Portland Police arrested journalist Nick Sortor as he covered the latest anti-American, anti-ICE protests in that city. This understandably sparked a huge outcry, and it seems the PPB has taken notice:

Oh, we just bet they're aware. Sortor has been very vocal about it, as he should be.

Their thread continued:

Yea, about that 'enforcing the law impartially' part:

That post continues:

...even as she desperate flagged down one of your officers, followed the fleeing suspect and pointed her out. I still remember how no one from Rose City Antifa was arrested for their role in a brawl at Cider Riot in 2019. You only arrested the right-wingers. And you didn’t arrest anyone who tried to kill me in my 2019 beating or any of the people who tried to break into the hotel to kill me after they bloodied me on the street in 2021.

We CAN see you, and we have seen you for years. Looks like you finally done messed up enough for there to be consequences.

And in conclusion:

Go get 'em, Nick.

