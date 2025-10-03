Portland Police Claim Nick Sortor Arrest Not Based on 'Political Affiliation Or Public Profile'

As Twitchy told you earlier, the Portland Police arrested journalist Nick Sortor as he covered the latest anti-American, anti-ICE protests in that city. This understandably sparked a huge outcry, and it seems the PPB has taken notice:

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is aware of public interest following several arrests made during demonstrations in the South Waterfront on the night of October 2, 2025. — Portland Police ( @PortlandPolice ) October 3, 2025

Oh, we just bet they're aware. Sortor has been very vocal about it, as he should be.

Their thread continued:

Among those arrested was an individual known to have a significant social media presence, as well as others representing a range of political viewpoints. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 3, 2025

As with all such situations, arrests are based on observed behavior and probable cause — not political affiliation or public profile. Formal charges will be determined by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 3, 2025

PPB remains committed to protecting public safety, upholding the rights of all individuals to lawfully assemble, and enforcing the law impartially. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 3, 2025

Yea, about that 'enforcing the law impartially' part:

People are furious because the latest arrest of @nicksortor is part of a long history of your leadership directing the arrests of low-hanging fruit, which usually means those on the right. It came two days after you let a violent assailant of @KatieDaviscourt simply walk away… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 3, 2025

That post continues:

...even as she desperate flagged down one of your officers, followed the fleeing suspect and pointed her out. I still remember how no one from Rose City Antifa was arrested for their role in a brawl at Cider Riot in 2019. You only arrested the right-wingers. And you didn’t arrest anyone who tried to kill me in my 2019 beating or any of the people who tried to break into the hotel to kill me after they bloodied me on the street in 2021.

You are 100% lying. We watched as this woman who was badly assaulted follow her attacker for you! She grabbed one of your officers and pointed her out to him. He did NOTHING.



Don’t tell us this isn’t political. We can SEE it. You protect Antifa. You have for years. pic.twitter.com/OY5Gx5pYAt — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) October 3, 2025

We CAN see you, and we have seen you for years. Looks like you finally done messed up enough for there to be consequences.

It's not just about "several arrests."



It's at least as much, if not more, about who you chose to NOT to arrest.



I hope both @nicksortor and @KatieDaviscourt sue your entire sorry city into bankruptcy to such an extent that antifa can no longer embezzle the taxpayer dollars of… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 3, 2025

And in conclusion:

You guys are about to learn a VERY expensive lesson.



Thank you for your attention to this matter! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

Go get 'em, Nick.

