U.S. Customs and Border Protection Has Some Good Advice For DOJ Employee Who Threw Sandwich At Cops

President Trump's administration is not only delivering win after win, they're also having a little social media fun while doing it.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency is no exception:
Next time you’re hangry, just eat the sandwich. pic.twitter.com/Ar0N1Y0kPk— CBP (@CBP) August 14, 2025
Whoever is running this account deserves a raise.
Those 12” subs are dangerous in the wrong hand.— Wayne (@netcurious) August 15, 2025
Has anyone checked to see if this individual had an open carry sandwich license? Was it an assault sandwich? It has been reported that it was a foot long, so it was obviously an extended sandwich - which can't be legal. What about the lettuce being sawed off, or the pickles being…— dbgleason (@davidbgleason) August 14, 2025
Those are great points. Where are the liberals calling for more sandwich control???
It sure beats losing your job and going to jail over it. 🤣— Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) August 14, 2025
That was the most expensive Subway Sandwich in America. 😂 His Job and Jail without even taking a bite. 😂👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s3aOlC1qf9— TheMastiffMafia (@mafia_mastiff) August 14, 2025
Recommended
Yea, we're pretty sure this guy didn't think this one all the way through. Which, to be fair, is certainly not out of character for a Democrat protester.
Lols.— FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) August 14, 2025
Love that we are no longer living in a Biden/Obama America.
Wonderful times indeed.
***
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member