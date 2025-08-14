U.S. Customs and Border Protection Has Some Good Advice For DOJ Employee Who Threw Sandwich At Cops

President Trump's administration is not only delivering win after win, they're also having a little social media fun while doing it.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency is no exception:

Next time you’re hangry, just eat the sandwich. pic.twitter.com/Ar0N1Y0kPk — CBP (@CBP) August 14, 2025

Whoever is running this account deserves a raise.

Those 12” subs are dangerous in the wrong hand. — Wayne (@netcurious) August 15, 2025

Has anyone checked to see if this individual had an open carry sandwich license? Was it an assault sandwich? It has been reported that it was a foot long, so it was obviously an extended sandwich - which can't be legal. What about the lettuce being sawed off, or the pickles being… — dbgleason (@davidbgleason) August 14, 2025

Those are great points. Where are the liberals calling for more sandwich control???

It sure beats losing your job and going to jail over it. 🤣 — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) August 14, 2025

That was the most expensive Subway Sandwich in America. 😂 His Job and Jail without even taking a bite. 😂👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s3aOlC1qf9 — TheMastiffMafia (@mafia_mastiff) August 14, 2025

Yea, we're pretty sure this guy didn't think this one all the way through. Which, to be fair, is certainly not out of character for a Democrat protester.

Lols.

Love that we are no longer living in a Biden/Obama America. — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) August 14, 2025

Wonderful times indeed.

***

