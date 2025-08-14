The Karen-est Karen-ing Ever Karen-ed: Karen Bass Melts Down as ICE Crashes Newsom's...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Has Some Good Advice For DOJ Employee Who Threw Sandwich At Cops

August 14, 2025
President Trump's administration is not only delivering win after win, they're also having a little social media fun while doing it.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency is no exception:

Whoever is running this account deserves a raise.

Those are great points. Where are the liberals calling for more sandwich control???

Yea, we're pretty sure this guy didn't think this one all the way through. Which, to be fair, is certainly not out of character for a Democrat protester.

Wonderful times indeed.

