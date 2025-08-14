White House X Goes Full Meme Lord: Trolling the Timeline with Pixel Art and Deportation Kino

The White House X account is really epic. Their troll game is some of the best in the game.

Advertisement

Crazy how every day under the Democrats their White House account was just like “Happy Birthday to Idkaliali Moachim, the first Indigenous woman to have an abortion” and now under Trump we get deportation pixel art kino https://t.co/JyNZg2nOx4 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 14, 2025

Isn't it beautiful?

Lmfao amazing

Whoever's running the White House account, needs a raise https://t.co/TAn4GWNe9b — J Caplinger (@CaplingerMi) August 14, 2025

1007 days ago

or

33 months, 3 days https://t.co/Vgp6EOrx0K pic.twitter.com/kcZTSYbXS0 — Real Chris Jaksha (@ChriTock) August 14, 2025

That was also a beautiful day.

How Trump won:



Footage of Haitian immigrants cooking dogs and cats in public parks in Smalltown, America. Streamed to every household single via Captive Dreamer.



White House social media intern:



Pixel art

Rap music

Girlboss corporate memes https://t.co/KuT6IAlYid — saila (@sailaunderscore) August 14, 2025

That's not too far off.

Crazy time to be alive. Official white house account sh*posting like a pro. https://t.co/9YMRRC4H7i — michael (@Noxsucow559) August 14, 2025

The White House is 8bit posting!!! https://t.co/jBs1J9phcB — Blue Ridge Balrog 🏔 (@FeastOnHisFlesh) August 14, 2025

Hahaha White House intern is a banger https://t.co/LB1ZjU37V6 — Nathan the Black (@vantamaga) August 14, 2025

Wonder if Barron sits on his phone and just chuckles.

I VOTED FOR THIS 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/lHtytVttBU — Cali-Florida Patriot 🇺🇸🐊 (@CaliPatriot20) August 14, 2025

We all did, to be honest.

Just a little trolling.

I love the White House account 🔥🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/ZBtJcWYWP4 — Jackie (@jackie1321_67) August 14, 2025

Whoever runs this account is killing it. https://t.co/k6CWnv9T5C — Mike C (@camaro_Q45) August 14, 2025

Advertisement

That's it. I'm buying rounds for everyone running this account. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jh4FnldH05 — Jeffery Davis (@djeffery884) August 14, 2025

The truly deserve it.

Just incredible content https://t.co/LRTtcCrUNT — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) August 14, 2025

I love this White House 😂 https://t.co/1pdKuI4DPP — PoliticsForHer (@Politics4Her) August 14, 2025

We must be living in a parallel reality where the White House has been taken over by meme lords. This may be the best timeline. https://t.co/3m2cbR4bB0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2025

It is absolutely an incredible timeline.

Whoever runs the Whitehouse feed is an unsung hero! 🤣🤣https://t.co/MrIcq6uHul — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) August 14, 2025

That's why Twitchy will continue to sing their praises.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.