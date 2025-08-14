Machines on the Ground: Trump Keeps Promise to Clean Up D.C. by Clearing...
White House X Goes Full Meme Lord: Trolling the Timeline with Pixel Art and Deportation Kino

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on August 14, 2025
Imgflip

The White House X account is really epic. Their troll game is some of the best in the game. 

Isn't it beautiful?

That was also a beautiful day.

That's not too far off.

Grateful Calvin
Wonder if Barron sits on his phone and just chuckles. 

We all did, to be honest. 

Just a little trolling.

The truly deserve it.

It is absolutely an incredible timeline.

That's why Twitchy will continue to sing their praises.

