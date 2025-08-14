White House X Goes Full Meme Lord: Trolling the Timeline with Pixel Art and Deportation Kino

The White House X account is really epic. Their troll game is some of the best in the game.
GAME OVER. 👋 https://t.co/ObfEHuWP6z pic.twitter.com/gSjrgWSvvL— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 14, 2025
Crazy how every day under the Democrats their White House account was just like “Happy Birthday to Idkaliali Moachim, the first Indigenous woman to have an abortion” and now under Trump we get deportation pixel art kino https://t.co/JyNZg2nOx4— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 14, 2025
Isn't it beautiful?
Lmfao amazing— J Caplinger (@CaplingerMi) August 14, 2025
Whoever's running the White House account, needs a raise https://t.co/TAn4GWNe9b
https://t.co/LedCLaFyRV pic.twitter.com/LWjlBQBOp7— TexasRon🇺🇸 (@5280Ron) August 14, 2025
https://t.co/6OFbEMFZuj pic.twitter.com/T1X59uI4Iq— Boosted Patriot (@BoostedPatriot1) August 14, 2025
1007 days ago— Real Chris Jaksha (@ChriTock) August 14, 2025
or
33 months, 3 days https://t.co/Vgp6EOrx0K pic.twitter.com/kcZTSYbXS0
That was also a beautiful day.
How Trump won:— saila (@sailaunderscore) August 14, 2025
Footage of Haitian immigrants cooking dogs and cats in public parks in Smalltown, America. Streamed to every household single via Captive Dreamer.
White House social media intern:
Pixel art
Rap music
Girlboss corporate memes https://t.co/KuT6IAlYid
That's not too far off.
Crazy time to be alive. Official white house account sh*posting like a pro. https://t.co/9YMRRC4H7i— michael (@Noxsucow559) August 14, 2025
The White House is 8bit posting!!! https://t.co/jBs1J9phcB— Blue Ridge Balrog 🏔 (@FeastOnHisFlesh) August 14, 2025
Hahaha White House intern is a banger https://t.co/LB1ZjU37V6— Nathan the Black (@vantamaga) August 14, 2025
Wonder if Barron sits on his phone and just chuckles.
https://t.co/NrdpygPEzm pic.twitter.com/5EinWpZVOG— Josh Daws (@JoshDaws) August 14, 2025
I VOTED FOR THIS 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/lHtytVttBU— Cali-Florida Patriot 🇺🇸🐊 (@CaliPatriot20) August 14, 2025
We all did, to be honest.
🤣🤣🤣🤣😎😮💨 https://t.co/j0Q8C2KXtb pic.twitter.com/lUH0iw4uH9— 𝕋𝕨𝕚𝕫✨🇺🇸🐸🎙️ (@Twiztid_One_) August 14, 2025
Just a little trolling.
I love the White House account 🔥🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/ZBtJcWYWP4— Jackie (@jackie1321_67) August 14, 2025
Whoever runs this account is killing it. https://t.co/k6CWnv9T5C— Mike C (@camaro_Q45) August 14, 2025
https://t.co/AHcpp35ni5 pic.twitter.com/9UX9QmBGoL— The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) August 14, 2025
That's it. I'm buying rounds for everyone running this account. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jh4FnldH05— Jeffery Davis (@djeffery884) August 14, 2025
The truly deserve it.
Just incredible content https://t.co/LRTtcCrUNT— Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) August 14, 2025
I love this White House 😂 https://t.co/1pdKuI4DPP— PoliticsForHer (@Politics4Her) August 14, 2025
We must be living in a parallel reality where the White House has been taken over by meme lords. This may be the best timeline. https://t.co/3m2cbR4bB0— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2025
It is absolutely an incredible timeline.
How awesome is this? https://t.co/nBcIH3KCKA— Doog (@doogadoo11) August 14, 2025
Whoever runs the Whitehouse feed is an unsung hero! 🤣🤣https://t.co/MrIcq6uHul— Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) August 14, 2025
That's why Twitchy will continue to sing their praises.
