Bob Casey Jr Finally Concedes to Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania Senate Race

It's been a little over two weeks since the election, and incumbent Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, Jr. (D) has FINALLY done the right thing and conceded the race to Dave McCormick (R):

During my time in office, I have been guided by an inscription on the Finance Building in Harrisburg: “All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor.”



Thank you for your trust in me for all these years, Pennsylvania. It has been the honor of my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/RSXEFwdge8 — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 21, 2024

It's not lost on people that one of Casey's last acts in office was to waste even more taxpayer dollars:

Your vanity recount has been the antithesis of good, responsible government



but topping it off with this cynical BS is pic.twitter.com/bBoRurV0OV — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 21, 2024

Taxpayer money grows on democrat trees. Bob Casey has been spending it for decades. What’s another million for lawyers to count fake votes? — LittleTorch9 (@LTorch9) November 21, 2024

Here's a bit of the statement from Casey's campaign site:

“I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate. As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last.



“This race was one of the closest in our Commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point. I am grateful to the thousands of people who worked to make sure every eligible vote cast could be counted, including election officials in all 67 counties.



“When a Pennsylvanian takes the time to cast a legal vote, often waiting in long lines and taking time away from their work and family, they deserve to know that their vote will count. That’s democracy.

If you bother to read the whole thing, you'll notice he doesn't mention the corrupt Democrat Bucks County Commissioner who went on record stating that she was perfectly fine with violating Pennsylvania election laws.

It was an honor helping to defeat you



& elect future Senator Dave McCormick.



Your election denialism did serious damage to democrats in Bucks County,



as well as Shapiro’s image.



We won’t forget that you tried to steal the election.



Congratulations, President Trump. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 21, 2024

No, we won't forget.

Congratulations to future Senator Dave McCormick, and congratulations to Pennsylvania.