Brazilian Judge Who Censored X Orders Freezing of Starlink's Assets; Elon Musk Responds

As Twitchy told you here, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes is taking steps to ban the country's people from using Elon Musk's social media platform, X.
Well, now he's taking it one step further by moving to freeze the assets of another, unrelated Musk company.
Have a look:
There is no legal basis for this whatsoever.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2024
Starlink is a different company with different shareholders.
Moraes, the charlatan in judges robes, cannot even cite a law that Starlink has broken! https://t.co/R3a1Zrb4LF
It's bad enough that Moraes is using his non-existent authority to censor the voices of Brazilian X users, but now he's going after an entirely different company simply in his desire to retaliate against and intimidate Musk for encouraging people to defy his orders.
This is a political hit job. Nothing more.— Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) September 4, 2024
It's all about control and intimidation at this point— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 4, 2024
Yes, and yes. Moraes is nothing more than a petty wannabe dictator wanting to throw his weight around. Good luck going against Musk, though. He's not particularly known for backing down, and when he speaks for the people, the people tend to start speaking for themselves. No wonder this "Justice" is trying to shut him down.
Several people pointed out that the United States government should be stepping up to help Musk out:
The US government needs to apply economic sanctions against the country of Brazil for breaking their own countries laws.— Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) September 4, 2024
Yea, we're not holding our breath for that one.
I'm old enough to remember when the U.S. gov't would start massively condemning and sanctioning any nation that would even talk about doing such a thing to U.S. based business. https://t.co/4D7VPG16DR— Steve (@PropheSteve) September 4, 2024
We are too, come to think of it.
Why isn't the Biden-Harris Administration doing anything to protect American companies from this abuse?— B.Y. 🇺🇸 (@BYLuvJedi) September 4, 2024
Oh, it's pretty clear why, but that's a story for a different day.
So what are you doing @StateDept spying on parents at school board meetings? https://t.co/dr3rT9UEoX— Aaron Mikita (@AaronMikita) September 4, 2024
Priorities!
Is the US going to allow a foreign government to brazenly steal from US citizens? @ScottAdamsSays https://t.co/wtdwD83Xmx— ABCD (@Sunny_Days45) September 4, 2024
Well, seeing as our government does it to US citizens all the time, we're gonna go ahead and guess "yes" on this one.
Either way, our money's on Musk in the end.
