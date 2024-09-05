The Marx Brothers FBI: You Won't BELIEVE Chris Wray's Warning to Russians for...
Make No Mistake: What Is Happening in Ireland and the U.K. Is an...
Is NBC News Laying the Groundwork For The Next Trump Gotcha Moment?
Guardian Still Doesn’t Know What Caused Britons to Riot
New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win
Donald Trump Holds Town Hall with Sean Hannity, Who Brought the Video Receipts
Justice Department Seizes 32 Internet Domains It Says Are Russian Disinformation
No Way: Apalachee School Shooter Was Known to the FBI
Attacking Gold Star Families Some More Will Fix This! Poll Shows Kamala Trails...
Reporter: Microphones Not Allowed at Tim Walz Campaign Stop
Jemele Hill Knows That Fox News' Peter Doocy Wanted to Say Something Racist
Desperate Senate Dems Demand Trump Prove He Didn't Take Bribe From Egypt
Jen Rubin: 'American Hero' Liz Cheney Endorses Kamala Harris
'Total Collapse of the University Structure and [the] American Empire Itself' - Pro-Palest...

Brazilian Judge Who Censored X Orders Freezing of Starlink's Assets; Elon Musk Responds

Amy
Amy  |  8:00 AM on September 05, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy told you here, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes is taking steps to ban the country's people from using Elon Musk's social media platform, X.

Advertisement

Well, now he's taking it one step further by moving to freeze the assets of another, unrelated Musk company.

Have a look:

It's bad enough that Moraes is using his non-existent authority to censor the voices of Brazilian X users, but now he's going after an entirely different company simply in his desire to retaliate against and intimidate Musk for encouraging people to defy his orders.

Yes, and yes. Moraes is nothing more than a petty wannabe dictator wanting to throw his weight around. Good luck going against Musk, though. He's not particularly known for backing down, and when he speaks for the people, the people tend to start speaking for themselves. No wonder this "Justice" is trying to shut him down.

Several people pointed out that the United States government should be stepping up to help Musk out:

Recommended

Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yea, we're not holding our breath for that one.

We are too, come to think of it.

Oh, it's pretty clear why, but that's a story for a different day.

Priorities!

Well, seeing as our government does it to US citizens all the time, we're gonna go ahead and guess "yes" on this one.

Either way, our money's on Musk in the end.

Tags: BRAZIL CENSORSHIP ELON MUSK TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
The Marx Brothers FBI: You Won't BELIEVE Chris Wray's Warning to Russians for 'Election Interference'
Grateful Calvin
Is NBC News Laying the Groundwork For The Next Trump Gotcha Moment?
RickRobinson
Surprise, AZ Is About to Learn the First Amendment Means Something After Mayor Has Outspoken Mom Arrested
Amy Curtis
Donald Trump Holds Town Hall with Sean Hannity, Who Brought the Video Receipts
Brett T.
Guardian Still Doesn’t Know What Caused Britons to Riot
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue Grateful Calvin
Advertisement