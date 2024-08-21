IDF Recovers the Bodies of Six Israeli Hostages
Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme

Amy
Amy  |  10:40 PM on August 21, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy told you earlier today, Matt Walsh disguised himself to blend in at the Democrat National Convention.

But wait, it gets better!

Our first reaction on clicking the link in the post was to absolutely laugh out loud, and not just because it led to a trailer of Walsh's latest movie. It's because we've been on the Internet long enough to recognize that style of website, and remember when it was considered cutting edge.

As you should be, sir. As you should be.

Off the charts.


Oh, it's definitely up there.

"Deiferance" is an absolute stroke of genius.

Like we said.

Thank you, indeed.

