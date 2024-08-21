Matt Walsh Brilliantly Trolls The DNC With Classic 90's Web Theme

As Twitchy told you earlier today, Matt Walsh disguised himself to blend in at the Democrat National Convention.

But wait, it gets better!

We were fortunately able to hand out hundreds of cards at the DNC warning people about the dangers of Project 2025. Go to https://t.co/oA0v4CvzUJ to learn the truth about Trump’s radical agenda. pic.twitter.com/TdxTSHpQtm — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 22, 2024

Our first reaction on clicking the link in the post was to absolutely laugh out loud, and not just because it led to a trailer of Walsh's latest movie. It's because we've been on the Internet long enough to recognize that style of website, and remember when it was considered cutting edge.

I took a class in graphic design just so that I could make this website. Very proud of the craftsmanship, even apart from the profound message. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 22, 2024

As you should be, sir. As you should be.

Nice touch with the Geocities (or is it Angelfire?) landing page.



Troll game: STRONG. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) August 22, 2024

Off the charts.

This might be the best trolling ever!! — Whit (@whitlw) August 22, 2024





This may be the greatest troll of all time! — B Marie 🇺🇲 (@ClassicBeamer) August 22, 2024

Oh, it's definitely up there.

"Deiferance" is an absolute stroke of genius.

Genius — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 22, 2024

Like we said.

Thank you for this community service, Matt. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 22, 2024

Thank you, indeed.