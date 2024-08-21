Let Us Help You Out: Trump Campaign OWNS Kamala, Launches a New Website...
Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz and Disguises Himself at the DNC

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on August 21, 2024
Twitchy

In a hysterical stunt, Matt Walsh dressed up in disguise and went to the DNC in Chicago. The sightings were hilarious.

I also spotted Matt Walsh, the right-wing podcaster and activist who has supported “theocratic fascism,” airports operated by white men only (?), and the normalization of impregnating teenage girls “when they’re at their most fertile.”

Walsh was wearing a disguise consisting of what he presumably believes is liberal attire. It included a long-haired wig, a “White Dudes for Harris” t-shirt, a tweed sport coat adorned with buttons bearing different slogans, a MAGA-esque high-crown red hat featuring a “Kamala Harris for President” logo, and a lavalier microphone for recording interactions. He was also wearing exceptionally skinny jeans, but I don’t think those were part of the disguise—just his preferred style.

Clearly, 'The Bulwark' has no sense of humor.

That's correct.

Maybe, he identified as a man with a fake beard yesterday.

He will have the best stories.

Lurking behind the Fake News Media is epic.

The snowflakes mad about it are really hilarious.

He never misses.

He has made it into an art form. 

They think they are so smart.

Worth it.

If Tim Walz can lie about who he is, surely the DNC won't mind Matt Walsh getting in on the fun.

