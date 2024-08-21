Matt Walsh Takes a Cue from Governor, Err ... Colonel General Tim Walz and Disguises Himself at the DNC

In a hysterical stunt, Matt Walsh dressed up in disguise and went to the DNC in Chicago. The sightings were hilarious.

NEW -- MAGA Activist Sneaked Onto the Convention Floor in a Disguise



VIA @JoePerticone https://t.co/7ni6Jt9Vth — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 21, 2024

I also spotted Matt Walsh, the right-wing podcaster and activist who has supported “theocratic fascism,” airports operated by white men only (?), and the normalization of impregnating teenage girls “when they’re at their most fertile.” Walsh was wearing a disguise consisting of what he presumably believes is liberal attire. It included a long-haired wig, a “White Dudes for Harris” t-shirt, a tweed sport coat adorned with buttons bearing different slogans, a MAGA-esque high-crown red hat featuring a “Kamala Harris for President” logo, and a lavalier microphone for recording interactions. He was also wearing exceptionally skinny jeans, but I don’t think those were part of the disguise—just his preferred style.

Clearly, 'The Bulwark' has no sense of humor.

TL;DR: @MattWalshBlog was allowed in to a place there was no reason to keep him out of, where he proceeded to do nothing wrong. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) August 21, 2024

That's correct.

Oh with Matt Walsh it’s called a disguise but when another man puts on a wig you call them a woman — boofin (@boofchug) August 21, 2024

Maybe, he identified as a man with a fake beard yesterday.

At least someone will be able to show how the media is manipulating this... — Outrage Movie (@movie_outrage) August 21, 2024

He will have the best stories.

Matt Walsh at the DNC is gotta be the best part of 2024! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GoO6Sbq4gp — Frank Diaz (@FrankDiazOnX) August 21, 2024

Lurking behind the Fake News Media is epic.

Matt Walsh is a legend for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/8vvQUViyAI — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) August 21, 2024

You hate to see it. https://t.co/12AtuYkq2E — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) August 21, 2024

Oh, he's a right-wing idiot. They need insect spray — kad25 ☮️✌️🐾🌊 (@day2515) August 21, 2024

The snowflakes mad about it are really hilarious.

Matt Walsh is a genuis and no one can deny it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sCImR5oQ8k — TheIceberg (@_Iceberg_UK) August 21, 2024

He never misses.

Walsh is way too good at trolling the democrats lmao. — Jerry the Janitor (@FBigotsmasher) August 21, 2024

He has made it into an art form.

this is so good. we dont know how lucky we are to have him — Truth Anti-Social (@LkAsldkfj21654) August 21, 2024

He is such a gem. I can’t even take it!

I just drove 6 hours from visiting a friend and all I did was listen to episodes of his show. Made 6 hours feel like 2! Thanks @MattWalshBlog



🤣🤣🤣 — Verseus Greekus ™ (@VerseusGreekus) August 21, 2024

The better part is seeing the X Dem bots and dimwits with their faux outrage and ad hominem "weird" attacks. They all sound like 2nd graders on a playground. — Carl S. Byington (@CarlByington) August 21, 2024

They think they are so smart.

I woke my wife up from laughing so hard.... 🤣🤣🤣 — Freedom Snek (@Freedom_Snek) August 21, 2024

Worth it.

makes me giddy. Just FANTASTIC — Rebecca Pickens (@rebepick) August 21, 2024

If Tim Walz can lie about who he is, surely the DNC won't mind Matt Walsh getting in on the fun.