Rob Reiner: Trump Shot Someone And The Supreme Court Allowed Him to Get Away With It

As Twitchy told you earlier, there are plenty of liberal heads exploding over today's Supreme Court immunity ruling. The reactions are all pretty laughable, but this one by the perpetual TDS sufferer (and perpetually wrong) Rob Reiner takes the cake:

The United States Supreme Court has just let Trump get away with shooting someone on 5th Avenue. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 1, 2024

It seems to us if you take this post solely at face value, Reiner is saying Trump shot someone, and the Supreme Court is excusing him for it. We understand that Reiner is prone to hysterics when it comes to Trump, and that he probably thinks he's being clever with the 5th Avenue reference, but it's probably not the wisest thing to put such a lie out there.

It’s clear you did not read the opinion — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Cassidy_MS) July 1, 2024

Crystal clear.

Shooting people on 5th Avenue is not within the president's official acts. — Flth Pig (@flthpig) July 1, 2024

That is not within Official Acts 😭 pic.twitter.com/hee3LwPh9w — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) July 1, 2024

Now, now, don't try to confuse Reiner with the facts. He's clinging to whatever fantasy he has in his head about how this decision plays out and, based on his posts, this is all he has left to keep him on board with Biden.

But not actually right? Hyperbole isn't working anymore. Lies and corruption been exposed. — Hulong (@HUL0NG) July 1, 2024

No, not actually.

Just making up lies as usual I see 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/P6ZQYazMYX — DEL (@delinthecity_) July 1, 2024

It's what he does. and with Biden clearly on the ropes after his disastrous debate performance, we don't see him changing anytime soon.