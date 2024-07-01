Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show'...
Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the...
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes
New York Times: Let’s Have Independence Day Without Meat or Fireworks
Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out
San Francisco Police Confirm Full Nudity at Pride Events Is Legal
Tucker Carlson: Dr. Jill Biden Keeping Joe Away From People Who Want Him...
Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Harry Sisson Congratulates the BET Awards for Calling Out the INSANE Project 2025
Lawyer Says Biden Can Have the Military Execute Steve Bannon in the Prison...
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME...
Aaron Rupar Fantasizes About Biden Imprisoning Justice Roberts
YOU Are the Party: Bill Kristol WRECKED After Quoting '1984'
EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit

Rob Reiner: Trump Shot Someone And The Supreme Court Allowed Him to Get Away With It

Amy  |  10:15 PM on July 01, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy told you earlier, there are plenty of liberal heads exploding over today's Supreme Court immunity ruling. The reactions are all pretty laughable, but this one by the perpetual TDS sufferer (and perpetually wrong) Rob Reiner takes the cake:

Advertisement

It seems to us if you take this post solely at face value, Reiner is saying Trump shot someone, and the Supreme Court is excusing him for it. We understand that Reiner is prone to hysterics when it comes to Trump, and that he probably thinks he's being clever with the 5th Avenue reference, but it's probably not the wisest thing to put such a lie out there.

Crystal clear.

Now, now, don't try to confuse Reiner with the facts. He's clinging to whatever fantasy he has in his head about how this decision plays out and, based on his posts, this is all he has left to keep him on board with Biden.

Recommended

Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show' Moments President Biden's Had
Doug P.
Advertisement

No, not actually. 

It's what he does. and with Biden clearly on the ropes after his disastrous debate performance, we don't see him changing anytime soon.

Tags: ROB REINER SCOTUS SUPREME COURT TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show' Moments President Biden's Had
Doug P.
Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the Fascists
Brett T.
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes
Gordon K
Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show' Moments President Biden's Had Doug P.
Advertisement