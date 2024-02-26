Author Outraged That MSNBC Offers Suicide Prevention Resource During Coverage of a Story About...Suicide

By now you've heard about the horrific suicide-by-self-immolation death of U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell. You may be less familiar with the Left's bizarre attempts to valorize this tragedy (if so, you can read about it here).

There are all kinds of crazy takes on this situation, and then there's whatever this is:

So insulting of MSNBC to list the suicide hotline in the segment on Bushnell's self-immolation IN PROTEST of Israel's Gaza slaughter



They treat him as if he was troubled by inner demons rather than by the massacre of innocents



If one cannot empathize with Palestinians, I guess… pic.twitter.com/aqQdWUNpCW — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) February 26, 2024

The full tweet reads:

So insulting of MSNBC to list the suicide hotline in the segment on Bushnell's self-immolation IN PROTEST of Israel's Gaza slaughter They treat him as if he was troubled by inner demons rather than by the massacre of innocents If one cannot empathize with Palestinians, I guess it becomes very hard to grasp that others can.

First of all, what? How is it insulting to offer a suicide-prevention resource in a story about suicide? The bottom line is that regardless of his stated reasons for doing so, Bushnell took his own life. That's suicide, and it's horrible no matter why it happens.

— Jason Crouch (@jasoncrouch) February 26, 2024

No, it's not, and now seems like a good time to say that if you or anyone you know is thinking about this drastic step, you can get help by contacting the 988 Lifeline.

WTF does emphasizing with Palestinians have to do with setting yourself on fire. There are probably millions of Americans who empathize with Palestinians yet this is the only guy to set himself on fire. If deep feelings cause you to kill yourself you have mental issues, get help. — OldRed@Drbarry31 (@Drbarry31) February 26, 2024

wait, they got the wild idea that a guy who set himself on fire for public attention might have been troubled by inner demons? — Brian King (@KingOrleans) February 26, 2024

If lighting yourself on fire isn't a sign of being troubled by inner demons, we don't know what is.

Burning yourself is bad and you should seek help if you have thoughts of burning yourself. https://t.co/vNgOMvZnPV — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 26, 2024

This is the correct take.

…



Someone tell me I’m hallucinating and this tweet doesn’t actually exist https://t.co/X8JyAXF1xs — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) February 26, 2024

We wish we could. We really wish we could.

