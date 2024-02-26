Author Outraged That MSNBC Offers Suicide Prevention Resource During Coverage of a Story About...Suicide

NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun
Amy  |  10:45 PM on February 26, 2024
AngieArtist

By now you've heard about the horrific suicide-by-self-immolation death of U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell. You may be less familiar with the Left's bizarre attempts to valorize this tragedy (if so, you can read about it here).

There are all kinds of crazy takes on this situation, and then there's whatever this is:

The full tweet reads:

So insulting of MSNBC to list the suicide hotline in the segment on Bushnell's self-immolation IN PROTEST of Israel's Gaza slaughter They treat him as if he was troubled by inner demons rather than by the massacre of innocents If one cannot empathize with Palestinians, I guess it becomes very hard to grasp that others can.

First of all, what? How is it insulting to offer a suicide-prevention resource in a story about suicide? The bottom line is that regardless of his stated reasons for doing so, Bushnell took his own life. That's suicide, and it's horrible no matter why it happens.

No, it's not, and now seems like a good time to say that if you or anyone you know is thinking about this drastic step, you can get help by contacting the 988 Lifeline.

If lighting yourself on fire isn't a sign of being troubled by inner demons, we don't know what is.

This is the correct take.

We wish we could. We really wish we could.

