He Went There: Greg Gutfeld Calls Out Fox for Firing Tucker Carlson (Watch)

Amy  |  6:30 PM on December 02, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

On the heels of Elon Musk's very blunt message to advertisers for refusing to stand up to the censorship industrial complex, Greg Gutfeld had the following remarks:

The tweet, which includes a transcript of Gutfeld's remarks, reads in full:

NEW: Fox News guests get visibly uncomfortable after host Greg Gutfeld calls out advertisers and his employer for firing Tucker Carlson. You could feel the tension in that room. “Musk may be the last man standing between real freedom of speech and the suffocating block of the censorship industrial complex.” “He realizes that advertisers have no spine and could be easily cowed by special interest groups in cahoots with political allies.” “If you don't believe me, I got two words for you: Tucker Carlson.”

That's gonna leave a mark.

The tension in the room was definitely palpable:

Media platforms, including social media platforms, are so quick to cave to the whims of advertisers who in their turn have caved to the whims of the mob.

It IS a bold move, and one that is very much appreciated.

Yes, he went there, and while we hope Fox isn't foolish enough to fire him next, something tells us that Gutfeld will land on his feet. The truth always wins in the end.

Much respect, indeed.

