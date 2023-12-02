He Went There: Greg Gutfeld Calls Out Fox for Firing Tucker Carlson (Watch)

On the heels of Elon Musk's very blunt message to advertisers for refusing to stand up to the censorship industrial complex, Greg Gutfeld had the following remarks:

NEW: Fox News guests get visibly uncomfortable after host Greg Gutfeld calls out advertisers and his employer for firing Tucker Carlson.



You could feel the tension in that room.



“Musk may be the last man standing between real freedom of speech and the suffocating block of the… pic.twitter.com/pwC9POWM1B — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2023

The tweet, which includes a transcript of Gutfeld's remarks, reads in full:

That's gonna leave a mark.

The tension in the room was definitely palpable:

They wanted to laugh but didn’t know if they were allowed to. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2023

Media platforms, including social media platforms, are so quick to cave to the whims of advertisers who in their turn have caved to the whims of the mob.

That's a really bold move, but he is also 100% correct. Fox News cost themselves millions of dollars in revenue and viewers. They should have never fired Tucker. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 2, 2023

It IS a bold move, and one that is very much appreciated.

OMG. He went there. Will he be the next to be fired at Fox? Much respect for Greg. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 2, 2023

Yes, he went there, and while we hope Fox isn't foolish enough to fire him next, something tells us that Gutfeld will land on his feet. The truth always wins in the end.

Much respect, indeed.

