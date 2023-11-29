Elon Musk Has Harsh Words for Advertisers Who Are 'Blackmailing' Him

"We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses ...Wait for It ... TRUMP
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:15 PM on November 29, 2023
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit in New York City today Elon Musk had... some colorful words for advertisers that have left Twitter in an attempt to sway the companies choices regarding what to censor and how censorship is implemented on the platform. Take it away, Elon:

“If somebody's gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f**k yourself. But go f**k yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.”

He's never been ones to mince words, has Musk.

At the same time Musk took the opportunity of the interview to apologize for a tweet that many had considered to be antisemitic, a tweet that in many ways was the genesis of much of the advertiser flight that Musk was addressing.

Overall many have been supportive of Musk's stance:

While many of the usual suspects on the left are firmly in tsk tsk mode.

In a longer cut of the video, Musk makes the case that if advertisers continue to boycott the platform 'it's gonna kill the company... and the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company'.

It would appear that Musk is playing a game of chicken with advertisers, daring them not to come back and leaving them holding the bag if public perception begins to blame them for the platforms demise, should it happen. It's a bold strategy but then again Elon Musk didn't get where he was by being meek, particularly when it comes to negotiations. What we're watching is a corporate advertising negotiation playing out in real time through out phones and computer screens, and it's fascinating. 

It's hard to say how this will shake out, but it's clear that Elon Musk has staked out his position well and, from all appearances, the position seems to be an intractable one. the question is who, if anyone, will be the first to cry uncle.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

