Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW...
Saskatchewan schools stand with parents - must obtain consent to use 'preferred pronouns'
Poll: Americans divided on what term, like 'horrible' or 'terrible,' describes the economy
NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to...
Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video...
Leftists trend 'Boycott Meet The Press' because they can't DEAL with opposing opinions...
Chuck Schumer nixes Senate dress code because God forbid John Fetterman have to...
'Is the white supremacy in the room with you right now?' Rep. Ayanna...
Maybe he's trying to convince himself: Self-proclaimed woke pro-trans educator tries a bit...
'It was HIS idea first'! Vivek Ramaswamy tries to take credit for classic...
New York Democrats devise ingenious solution to solve immigration crisis: raise taxes
Elon Musk asks Bill Melugin question about southern border that's outright DAMNING for...
Aaron Rupar kicks off Lefty RAGE-FEST at new 'Meet the Press' host Kristen...
Laughs in Hillary Clinton --> Mehdi Hasan claiming GOP never holds their own...

Drew Barrymore reverses course, announces that the show won't go on during writers strike

Amy  |  5:50 PM on September 17, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As Twitchy told you the other day, Drew Barrymore earned the ire of Hollywood and the Left (but we repeat ourselves) when she announced that her talk show would be returning in spite of the ongoing writers strike.

Advertisement

Well. after having 'listened to everyone', it seems that Barrymore's show will not, in fact, go on:

From The Hollywood Reporter:

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote in a statement on Instagram Sunday. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”

She concluded, “We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Anyone who's been on Twitter/X for more than five minutes could predict what happened next:

At this point, we've lost count of how many times a celebrity takes a well-reasoned stance on an issue only to turn around and cave to the mob. Barrymore gave a seemingly heartfelt apology for her decision to go on with the show, but remained committed to the production. As always, nothing is ever good enough for the Church of Perpetual Outrage, and she eventually had to back down and cancel in an effort to appease people who are very unlikely to forgive her for daring to step out of line.

Recommended

Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW being politicized
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's a no-win situation. Fifty percent of the people who even pay attention to this kind of stuff will be mad at you for taking the stand that you did, and when you cave, you lose the fifty percent who were cheering you on. It would be really refreshing to see just ONE celebrity stick to their guns, but we're not holding our breath.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HOLLYWOOD STRIKE TELEVISION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW being politicized
FuzzyChimp
NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to be spiraling more than usual
Chad Felix Greene
Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video ends up being all about dad
Chad Felix Greene
Leftists trend 'Boycott Meet The Press' because they can't DEAL with opposing opinions (shocker)
Tertullianus
'Is the white supremacy in the room with you right now?' Rep. Ayanna Pressley's pro-abort stance is WEIRD
Chad Felix Greene
HA! New Texan Adam Kinzinger locks replies after learning the hard way you do NOT mess with Texas
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW being politicized FuzzyChimp
Advertisement