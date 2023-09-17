Drew Barrymore reverses course, announces that the show won't go on during writers strike

As Twitchy told you the other day, Drew Barrymore earned the ire of Hollywood and the Left (but we repeat ourselves) when she announced that her talk show would be returning in spite of the ongoing writers strike.

Well. after having 'listened to everyone', it seems that Barrymore's show will not, in fact, go on:

Drew Barrymore Says She's Pausing Talk Show Return Amid Strike Pushback: "I Have No Words" https://t.co/qU6viHbZKa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 17, 2023

From The Hollywood Reporter:

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote in a statement on Instagram Sunday. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.” She concluded, “We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Anyone who's been on Twitter/X for more than five minutes could predict what happened next:

That’s why you need writers — Paul Klein 👾 (@paulkleinyoo) September 17, 2023

“I have no words” cuz you have no writers — Inka Tupac Amaru IV (@javierdifrancis) September 17, 2023

Yeah, because no one’s there to write them for you — Ghkkdd (@ClmBlckThght) September 17, 2023

At this point, we've lost count of how many times a celebrity takes a well-reasoned stance on an issue only to turn around and cave to the mob. Barrymore gave a seemingly heartfelt apology for her decision to go on with the show, but remained committed to the production. As always, nothing is ever good enough for the Church of Perpetual Outrage, and she eventually had to back down and cancel in an effort to appease people who are very unlikely to forgive her for daring to step out of line.

It's a no-win situation. Fifty percent of the people who even pay attention to this kind of stuff will be mad at you for taking the stand that you did, and when you cave, you lose the fifty percent who were cheering you on. It would be really refreshing to see just ONE celebrity stick to their guns, but we're not holding our breath.

