Former acting Solicitor General describes 'harrowing' hike out of mud-bound Burning Man festival

By now you've probably heard about the weather-induced chaos at the annual Burning Man music and arts festival (Twitchy told you about it here).

What you may not be aware of is the astonishing heroics of one festival-goer as he made the grueling journey out of what is arguably one of the most privileged events of the year:

It was an incredibly harrowing 6 mile hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out of Burning Man. Never been before and it was fantastic (with brilliant art and fabulous music)…except the ending. pic.twitter.com/jhxsOfNp5y — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2023

We have sooooo many questions but the first one is, why on earth would you decide to embark on a potentially treacherous journey in the middle of the night? Is that...wise?

Actually, our real first question is why would you go to an event in the middle of the desert that has only one road in and out, but that's a topic for another day.

It is very @neal_katyal to 1. Give direct and helpful advice even after hiking 6 miles through the mud. 2. To have a mock Supreme Court enactment (lots of qs about that photo) 3. To take time to applaud the musicians. We are all relieved to hear you are ok. You can wear that… https://t.co/I5QVFQeHc7 — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) September 3, 2023

It is very Jen Psaki to applaud someone for walking through mud.

Six miles.



In the dark.



Through mud.



You just described a regular morning at Ranger school… https://t.co/MWWMf0Lol1 — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant 2.0 (Ret.) (@judasbooth99) September 3, 2023

Ranger school? Pffft. He had to walk six miles! Once! To get out of a concert! And did we mention there was mud?

"Harrowing?" Walking in mud? — Bryan Suits KTTH Seattle (@darksecretplace) September 3, 2023





You poor thing. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) September 3, 2023

Heartbreaking.

He also had some advice for those considering undertaking this perilous journey:

One other thing: if someone you know is hiking, they need to prepare their boots. Plastic bag on your bare foot, then sock over it, then put boot or shoe on. There are lots of places where you sink into the mud down to your ankle. You need the plastic bag to avoid being soaked — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2023

Down to your ankle??? Imagine the horror.

Listen, of course we're glad that he made it out alive. We're just not real big fans of people putting themselves in situations and then acting like they did a thing by getting out of them.

I hate to be that gal, but six miles is honestly not that far to walk. It may sound far to folks who haven’t done it, but it’s not. And mud or not, I’d never describe a 90 min. walk as “harrowing.” https://t.co/Ian0Ht7NNe — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 3, 2023

And when you've lost Charlotte Clymer? It might just be time to give it a rest.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!