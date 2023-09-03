Polling history of this point reveals not much about where the 2024 election...
Former acting Solicitor General describes 'harrowing' hike out of mud-bound Burning Man festival

Amy  |  8:35 PM on September 03, 2023
Twitchy

By now you've probably heard about the weather-induced chaos at the annual Burning Man music and arts festival (Twitchy told you about it here).

What you may not be aware of is the astonishing heroics of one festival-goer as he made the grueling journey out of what is arguably one of the most privileged events of the year:

We have sooooo many questions but the first one is, why on earth would you decide to embark on a potentially treacherous journey in the middle of the night? Is that...wise?

Actually, our real first question is why would you go to an event in the middle of the desert that has only one road in and out, but that's a topic for another day.

It is very Jen Psaki to applaud someone for walking through mud.

Ranger school? Pffft. He had to walk six miles! Once! To get out of a concert! And did we mention there was mud?


Heartbreaking.

He also had some advice for those considering undertaking this perilous journey:

Down to your ankle??? Imagine the horror.

Listen, of course we're glad that he made it out alive. We're just not real big fans of people putting themselves in situations and then acting like they did a thing by getting out of them.

And when you've lost Charlotte Clymer? It might just be time to give it a rest.

***

