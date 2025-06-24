Democrats Vote Against Resolution Condemning Los Angeles Riots

AP: Palestinian Witnesses Say IDF Fired Into Crowd of Gazans in Line for...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

A couple of weeks ago, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter of Georgia introduced a House resolution condemning the riots and property destruction in Los Angeles in response to ICE raids in the city. "As disturbing images emerge from the violent riots in LA, including foreign nationals harming officers while waving other countries’ flags, we in Congress must make our stance perfectly clear. We back the blue, we support our ICE officers, and we will defend our cities from rioting, lawlessness, and destruction," Carter wrote in a statement.

POLITICO added last week that California Rep. Young Kim's similar resolution “condemning the violent June 2025 riots in Los Angeles, California” would be voted on this week. POLITICO made sure to put "riots" in quotation marks in its headline. "

"The resolution … recognizes “the right to assemble and protest peacefully” and “condemns unequivocally the violence perpetrated against Federal, State, and local law enforcement” in Los Angeles, Politico reported. It also thanked law enforcement across Los Angeles and Orange County, including ICE.

The House voted on the resolution on Tuesday, and 206 Democrats voted against it, zero for it, and six abstained.

Why would they? They fully supported them.

Probably the word "riots." After all, Rep. Mad Maxine Waters was on the ground in Los Angeles and said it was just “one or two people” being violent, insisting there were no riots, despite video evidence.

That's the Democrats, though. No one steps out of line in that party. They probably thought condemning the riots would give the false assumption that there were riots, when it was just mostly peaceful protesting.

***

