Democrats Vote Against Resolution Condemning Los Angeles Riots

A couple of weeks ago, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter of Georgia introduced a House resolution condemning the riots and property destruction in Los Angeles in response to ICE raids in the city. "As disturbing images emerge from the violent riots in LA, including foreign nationals harming officers while waving other countries’ flags, we in Congress must make our stance perfectly clear. We back the blue, we support our ICE officers, and we will defend our cities from rioting, lawlessness, and destruction," Carter wrote in a statement.

POLITICO added last week that California Rep. Young Kim's similar resolution “condemning the violent June 2025 riots in Los Angeles, California” would be voted on this week. POLITICO made sure to put "riots" in quotation marks in its headline. "

"The resolution … recognizes “the right to assemble and protest peacefully” and “condemns unequivocally the violence perpetrated against Federal, State, and local law enforcement” in Los Angeles, Politico reported. It also thanked law enforcement across Los Angeles and Orange County, including ICE.

The House voted on the resolution on Tuesday, and 206 Democrats voted against it, zero for it, and six abstained.

BREAKING: Almost every single Democrat just voted AGAINST condemning the violent anti-ICE riots in LA pic.twitter.com/1VOflIrsnj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2025

Why would they? They fully supported them.

No surprise — Spartacus (@DaOthrJR) June 24, 2025

There had to be something in there to justify all of them to vote against, right? I mean they can’t be that worthless, can they? — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) June 24, 2025

Probably the word "riots." After all, Rep. Mad Maxine Waters was on the ground in Los Angeles and said it was just “one or two people” being violent, insisting there were no riots, despite video evidence.

Because they are supporting those riots at least financially — Charles Banks 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@Charles68768100) June 24, 2025

Seriously,

follow the money on that one — Lazy Borden™ (@cagehead713) June 24, 2025

Of course they didn't. They've been funding them! pic.twitter.com/ejkJ7nbNMc — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) June 24, 2025

I’m shocked if anyone is shocked by this — MAGAhombre🇺🇸 (@MAGAhombre2024) June 24, 2025

Democrats tell you they hate American citizens, believe them — ArtificeNation (@ArtificeNation) June 24, 2025

The Democrat Party ain’t the party of peace. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 24, 2025

The people who shout about the "horrors" of January 6th are always hypocritically silent on condemning riots. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) June 24, 2025

Would you expect anything less? These people cheer for open borders & lawlessness. Of course they won’t condemn violent mobs attacking ICE. It’s all by design. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) June 24, 2025

That's the Democrats, though. No one steps out of line in that party. They probably thought condemning the riots would give the false assumption that there were riots, when it was just mostly peaceful protesting.

