Dr. Jill and President Joe Biden meet with survivors of Hurricane Idalia

'Burning Man' may be a gathering of the most insufferable people alive but we wish them well

justmindy  |  3:23 PM on September 03, 2023

What is going on at 'Burning Man'? What even is 'Burning Man'? If you are asking these questions, you are not alone. It has now been trending on Twitter for over 24 hours and we here at 'Twitchy' try our best to explain what is happening on Twitter to our readers. Even when we ourselves are somewhat confused. Here is what we know for sure ... 'Burning Man' is a music festival planned for a weekend in a dry lake bed. Apparently, it started raining and that's problematic when you are all camping in a dry lake bed. Then, the festival blocked traffic from going or coming because of the large amounts of mud. Now, here is where it gets really weird. Festival goers allegedly report they were told to stay in their campers because of some sickness circulating among festival goers. This is the part we can't confirm. We are just going to post the tweets trending.

It's extremely muddy. We will give them that.

Twitter will always be silly. No matter the circumstance, Twitter will crack jokes.

This is the official Twitter account of the event. 

September 3, 2023 9:00 am

  • As of 9am Sunday, the roads remain too wet and muddy to officially open them for Exodus. There is also an uncertain weather front approaching Black Rock City.
  • Some vehicles with 4WD and all-terrain tires are able to navigate the mud and are successfully leaving. But we are seeing most other types of vehicles that try to depart getting stuck in the wet mud which hampers everyone’s Exodus.
  • Please do NOT drive at this time. Road conditions differ based on the neighborhood. We will update you on the driving ban after this weather front has left the area.
  • We plan to burn the Man at 9:30pm tonight (9/3), weather permitting. We will share additional information by noon today. 

This is a time to be thankful you are not rich and are spending Labor Day eating hot dogs with your neighbors while the kids run in the sprinklers.

Also, apparently someone's therapist is stuck at 'Burning Man' and someone should get a new therapist right away.

This one, titled “Phoenix,” was the work of 14 artists and fabricators in both Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and Chicago. In the moments before Thursday’s “burn,” audio of explosions and air raid sirens rang out around the installation while an opera singer arrived, unplanned, to perform a song in Ukrainian.  

 Speaking to CNN on the phone shortly after, the project’s Ukrainian American lead producer, Ellen Lopatkina, said the artwork represented the “rebirth of our identity.” She added that reaction from festival attendees had been “extremely emotional.”  

 

  The fire, the cleansing, the forging and seeing that there was something inside that is not just complete collapse … resonated very deeply with people.”  

There seems to be a mix of people who aren't necessarily thrilled with the circumstances, but are rallying and those who are feeling extreme angst. It definitely seems the claims of ebola are way overblown. In the meantime, we will enjoy the memes this mess is producing.

