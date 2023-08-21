'Hot ground': Biden makes tone-deaf attempt at humor while FINALLY visiting fire-ravaged Maui

It's pretty bad that President Biden waited nearly two weeks to finally go to Maui after a wildfire wreaked havoc on the island. As Twitchy told you here and here, the long-overdue visit is definitely not going over as the White House planned.

To make matters worse, Biden seemed to feel that this solemn occasion was the appropriate moment to joke about the 'hot ground' of the devastated community:

JUST IN: President Biden jokes about how hot the ground is in Maui after a fire ripped through, killing hundreds.



“You guys catch the boots out here? That’s a hot ground, man,” he joked.



Despite media reports of roughly 100 deaths from the fires, locals estimate that at least… pic.twitter.com/mRlVuN9kns — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2023

We almost sort of get it...it's a dog, and it's wearing boots, and that is an adorable combination.

But. c'mon, man! Read the freaking room!

Read the room, grandpa. — News Crow (@NewsCrowApp) August 21, 2023

If you even know what room you're in.

Did anyone tell him he’s in Maui yet? — Please Stand By (@Please_StandBye) August 21, 2023

Based on the video, we're gonna go with 'no'.

Are you kidding? Biden went over there joking about a hot ground? When hundreds of kids are still missing? Empathetic Joe. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) August 21, 2023

Joe Biden makes jokes about how hot the ground is in Maui.



Unbelievable. So appallingly tasteless that I can't even mock him. — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) August 21, 2023

Appallingly tasteless covers it for sure.

Probably not the best thing to say after a deadly fire — 🛸 FROG-TZU 🛸 (@TheRealNasa00) August 21, 2023

DEFINTIELY not the best thing to say after a deadly fire

The Dead End sign on the ground is telling... — Paddy McCracken (@paddymccracken) August 21, 2023

Indeed.

