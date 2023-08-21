Biden using pseudonyms to email foreign leaders doesn't seem to have interested the...
No show for the debate? No surrogates! Fox BANS stand-ins for candidates who...
ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after...
Senators ask if Biden released $6 billion in assets to Iran to renegotiate...
Big: Asa Hutchinson will not support Donald Trump if he is the nominee
Biden tells Hawaiians about how his first wife and daughter were killed in...
These residents feel unwelcome in 'new' Florida, which has turned angry red
POLITICO: Republicans are using Kamala Harris as a 'bogeyman' in 2024
Ted Cruz pleads 'GILL-TY' for being taken by shark meme ... and the...
Adam Kinzinger declares Tucker Carlson 'a traitor to the US'
'Praise Allah'! Ilhan Omar tells pollster she can't be POTUS ... and the...
Report: Biden super PAC has a $12 million discrepancy in its disclosures
Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to...
Cancel culture trying to 'cancel' Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls'? Well, they can kiss...

'Hot ground': Biden makes tone-deaf attempt at humor while FINALLY visiting fire-ravaged Maui

Amy  |  10:15 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It's pretty bad that President Biden waited nearly two weeks to finally go to Maui after a wildfire wreaked havoc on the island. As Twitchy told you here and here, the long-overdue visit is definitely not going over as the White House planned.

To make matters worse, Biden seemed to feel that this solemn occasion was the appropriate moment to joke about the 'hot ground' of the devastated community:

We almost sort of get it...it's a dog, and it's wearing boots, and that is an adorable combination.

But. c'mon, man! Read the freaking room!

If you even know what room you're in.

Based on the video, we're gonna go with 'no'.

Recommended

ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after Maui remarks
Doug P.

Appallingly tasteless covers it for sure.

DEFINTIELY not the best thing to say after a deadly fire

Indeed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAWAII JOE BIDEN WILDFIRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after Maui remarks
Doug P.
Biden using pseudonyms to email foreign leaders doesn't seem to have interested the media
Brett T.
Ted Cruz pleads 'GILL-TY' for being taken by shark meme ... and the comments are 'FIN-CREDIBLE'
justmindy
Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go
Doug P.
Biden tells Hawaiians about how his first wife and daughter were killed in a car accident
Brett T.
No show for the debate? No surrogates! Fox BANS stand-ins for candidates who skip the debate
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
ALL IS WELL! Here's Hawaii Sen. Schatz guiding Biden away from podium after Maui remarks Doug P.