Ne-Yo clarifies apology: 'straight from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer'

Amy  |  7:50 PM on August 07, 2023

As Twitchy told you earlier, singer Ne-Yo caused a firestorm when he dared to express the view that children should not be making life-altering decisions for themselves. This refreshingly common-sense approach to parenting apparently did NOT go over well with the woke mob, leading the performer to post the following statement:

Anyone who's spent more than five minutes on social media knows that it's pretty pointless to apologize to the outrage machine. The apology is never good enough for the people you've 'offended', and now instead of just half the population being mad at you, you've ticked off the half that defended you.

It is actually genuinely disappointing to have people with a broad reach take a stand that appears to be culturally unpopular (and the emphasis is on 'appears' here) and then cave as soon as it looks like it's going to affect their personal popularity.

So we were VERY presently surprised when Ne-Yo released the following statement:

'I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter.'

Good. No one should have to apologize for having an opinion on how such drastic decisions should be made.

Recommended

#AlabamaBoatBrawl deserves some AWARDS for best cast AND character development
ArtistAngie

We cannot, and we should not. It's beyond bizarre that speaking out against the permanent mutilation of healthy bodies can cause such a pushback.

We loved that too.

We're not going to pretend that we know what happened behind the scenes between Ne-Yo and his publicist, but it sure seems pretty clear that they weren't on the same page when the apology tweet was released. There may yet be another twist to this story.

Here's hoping!

***

Tags: MOB TRANS WOKE TRANS KIDS

