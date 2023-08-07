Ne-Yo clarifies apology: 'straight from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer'

As Twitchy told you earlier, singer Ne-Yo caused a firestorm when he dared to express the view that children should not be making life-altering decisions for themselves. This refreshingly common-sense approach to parenting apparently did NOT go over well with the woke mob, leading the performer to post the following statement:

I’d like to express my deepest apologies... pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

Anyone who's spent more than five minutes on social media knows that it's pretty pointless to apologize to the outrage machine. The apology is never good enough for the people you've 'offended', and now instead of just half the population being mad at you, you've ticked off the half that defended you.

It is actually genuinely disappointing to have people with a broad reach take a stand that appears to be culturally unpopular (and the emphasis is on 'appears' here) and then cave as soon as it looks like it's going to affect their personal popularity.

So we were VERY presently surprised when Ne-Yo released the following statement:

HE DOUBLED DOWN YESSSSSS!



I’m pleasantly surprised. Thank you @NeYoCompound



More celebrities need to stick by what they say. Stop being cowards. If you’re going to say something, say it with your whole chest. pic.twitter.com/J7nR2xbQ6v — Right Side of History™️ (@xxclusionary) August 7, 2023

'I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter.'

Good. No one should have to apologize for having an opinion on how such drastic decisions should be made.

BASED. @NeYoCompound walks back his apology and stands his ground against the Alphabet Mafia. We cannot remain silent while children are being chemically castrated a butchered. This is the way! Thank you Ne-Yo! pic.twitter.com/BZAvQKKcL1 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) August 7, 2023

We cannot, and we should not. It's beyond bizarre that speaking out against the permanent mutilation of healthy bodies can cause such a pushback.

I loved "from the horses mouth, not the publicist". — Roland Adam (@RolandAdam20) August 7, 2023

We loved that too.

We're not going to pretend that we know what happened behind the scenes between Ne-Yo and his publicist, but it sure seems pretty clear that they weren't on the same page when the apology tweet was released. There may yet be another twist to this story.

Hopefully, he won’t flip, again. — LordoftheThumbs (@lordofthethumbs) August 7, 2023

Here's hoping!

