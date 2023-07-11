'Really, Megan?': tennis icon Martina Navratilova does NOT take kindly to Megan Rapinoe's accusations

‘Tucker on Twitter’ is back: The Andrew Tate interview
Amy  |  10:25 PM on July 11, 2023
Lefteris Pitarakis

As Twitchy told you earlier, US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe hasn't exactly been making friends with her views about other people's opinions on transgender sports participation. And now it seems her comments have gotten on tennis legend Martina Navratilova's radar:

The tweet Navratilova was responding to linked to this report from OutKick, in which Megan is quoted as saying the following:

“I don’t want to mince words about it. Dave Chappelle making jokes about trans people directly leads to violence, whether it’s verbal or otherwise, against trans people. When Martina or Sage or whoever are talking about this, people aren’t hearing it just in the context of elite sports. They’re saying, ‘The rest of my life, this is how I’m going to treat trans people,'” Rapinoe told TIME when talking about Dave Chappelle, Sage Steele and tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

That's quite the accusation about a woman whose groundbreaking achievements and vocal support for the LGBT community have paved the way for generations after her.

It did not go unnoticed that Rapinoe has benefited from the work of the women who came before her and, now that she's retiring, doesn't seem too concerned about those trying to achieve those same goals.

It's interesting, and more than a little infuriating.

We don't either, but we appreciate Navratilova standing strong on this issue.

