Thomas Massie gets sassy with Twitter troll who accused him of political hypocrisy
No sales to Trump supporters following Supreme Court's decision
The New York Times extols the 'Biden birthright' and readers clap back
NYC Mayor Eric Adams won't let elderly woman talk to him like she's...
Elie Mystal says that mediocre whites can rest easier now
Law professor with a religious exception to bigots asks if she can deny...
The Bulwark's Tim Miller wonders why you never see these religious lawsuits
Sen. Bernie Sanders butthurt over right-wing Supreme Court justices making public policy
The Washington Post offers up some 'satire' on the end of affirmative action
J.K. Rowling gives an update on the woman who made her a TERF
Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
Biden WH reportedly open to studying Mr. Burns from The Simpson's solution to...
Elon announces new daily Twitter limits and tweeps wonder if the end is...
Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’

Jack Dorsey appears to have some advice for users concerned over Twitter rate limits

Amy  |  8:35 PM on July 01, 2023

As Twitchy told you earlier, Twitter users are not happy and more than a little concerned about the future of the social media giant after Elon Musk's decision to introduce 'rate limits' to the platform.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey decided to weigh in on the controversy with this bit of advice:

Get it? The creator of Twitter wants you to go out and touch grass. We're not sure if it's supposed to be funny or if it's some kind of judgement on the people that rely on the platform for news, entertainment, and social interaction.

Obviously it's not the worst idea in the world to step away from the socials and enjoy what we denizens of the net call 'in real life', but maybe Dorsey isn't the one to point that out?

Musk himself retweeted the post, which makes it that much more puzzling.

As always, people had thoughts:

Right? Rather confusing.

Well, something must have happened from the time we started writing this post to the time we were just about to close it, because Dorsey tweeted this just a bit ago:

Recommended

No sales to Trump supporters following Supreme Court's decision
Brett T.

It actually was kind of funny, if we're being a hundred percent honest.

Okay.

On that, we can agree.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK JACK DORSEY TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No sales to Trump supporters following Supreme Court's decision
Brett T.
Thomas Massie gets sassy with Twitter troll who accused him of political hypocrisy
justmindy
The New York Times extols the 'Biden birthright' and readers clap back
justmindy
Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
FuzzyChimp
Elie Mystal says that mediocre whites can rest easier now
Brett T.
Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
No sales to Trump supporters following Supreme Court's decision Brett T.