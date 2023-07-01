Jack Dorsey appears to have some advice for users concerned over Twitter rate limits

As Twitchy told you earlier, Twitter users are not happy and more than a little concerned about the future of the social media giant after Elon Musk's decision to introduce 'rate limits' to the platform.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey decided to weigh in on the controversy with this bit of advice:

Get it? The creator of Twitter wants you to go out and touch grass. We're not sure if it's supposed to be funny or if it's some kind of judgement on the people that rely on the platform for news, entertainment, and social interaction.

Obviously it's not the worst idea in the world to step away from the socials and enjoy what we denizens of the net call 'in real life', but maybe Dorsey isn't the one to point that out?

Musk himself retweeted the post, which makes it that much more puzzling.

As always, people had thoughts:

Jack telling us, via Twitter, to go outside and touch grass — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 1, 2023

Right? Rather confusing.

Well, something must have happened from the time we started writing this post to the time we were just about to close it, because Dorsey tweeted this just a bit ago:

Running Twitter is hard. I don’t wish that stress upon anyone. I trust that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, which are immense. It’s easy to critique the decisions from afar…which I’m guilty of…but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will. — jack (@jack) July 1, 2023

Why did you backpedal? The grass post was hilarious. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 1, 2023

It actually was kind of funny, if we're being a hundred percent honest.

Everyone seeing that tweet on mobile touched grass. Was a public service, not a critique. — jack (@jack) July 1, 2023

Okay.

People truly love it and want it to succeed. — jack (@jack) July 1, 2023

On that, we can agree.

