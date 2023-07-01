J.K. Rowling gives an update on the woman who made her a TERF
Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
Biden WH reportedly open to studying Mr. Burns from The Simpson's solution to...
Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’
Conservative 'Uncle Dave' earns rave reviews after teaching prog relatives a wedding gift...
OUCH! Hillary Clinton's attempt to slam SCOTUS & Republicans turns into an EPIC...
WH now blaming 'elected Republican officials' for nuking Biden's student loan scheme
Rep. Thomas Massie takes on Biden about 'loan' hypocrisy & the Constitution
Will US attorney's 'Friday news dump' letter to Rep. Jim Jordan blow up...
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 8: Mocking Admiral Levine
Biden did NOT like journo's question about loan ruling (and other doozies from...
L. Louise Lucas makes us laugh as Pornhub pulls out of Virginia
Dr. Strangetweet posts epic Twitter thread rounding up the massive failures of 'Pride...
Chris Hayes can't believe SCOTUS conservatives left you $10,000 poorer than you were...

Elon announces new daily Twitter limits and tweeps wonder if the end is in sight

justmindy  |  2:08 PM on July 01, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Twitter users got a startle when they woke up to "rate exceeded" messages this morning. This caused a ton of confusion and questioning tweets.

Elon Musk quckly explained why accounts are now seeing this message and restrictions on accounts going forward.

Wow! Big alternations to account usage, for sure. Understandably, it is important to protect data and ensure user privacy settings, but this will be an adjustment.

Remarks ranged from tongue in cheek to panic to questions about who actually spends that much time on Twitter each day. Heh.

Recommended

Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
FuzzyChimp

Other users suggested bigger issues they would prefer Elon focus on.

More complimentary users sang the praises of Elon for taking steps to protect the platform.

This feels like a personal attack on insomniacs and Twitchy writers. 

The cynical on Twitter doubted any of these moves were truly made for user safety, but rather to coerce more tweeps into paying for Twitter. Those subscribed to Twitter Blue have the ability to read and interact 10 times more than non paying users.

The biggest hysterics on Twitter, pundits and journalists, really spun out after the announcement. Don't forget to take your meds today, corporate media flacks.

Pace yourself, tweeps. This is a good time to go outside and enjoy the sun and touch grass.

Ha! Best idea!

Some large accounts have begun to announce movement to other platforms so their followers are not limited in interacting with them.

Many users predict this is the beginning of the end to the app and this will be looked back upon as a terrible move by Elon. Only time will tell.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!








Tags: ELON MUSK TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action
FuzzyChimp
Conservative 'Uncle Dave' earns rave reviews after teaching prog relatives a wedding gift lesson
Doug P.
Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’
Aaron Walker
OUCH! Hillary Clinton's attempt to slam SCOTUS & Republicans turns into an EPIC rake stomp
Doug P.
Biden WH reportedly open to studying Mr. Burns from The Simpson's solution to global warming
Doug P.
Will US attorney's 'Friday news dump' letter to Rep. Jim Jordan blow up Hunter Biden's plea deal?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action FuzzyChimp