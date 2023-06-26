Mike Pence shames Ron DeSantis for bullying Disney
Bud Light tries(and fails) to win back consumers with the less-than-triumphant return of the 'Bud Knight'

Amy  |  10:05 PM on June 26, 2023

As Twitchy told you last week, Bud Light finally broke it's social media silence in an effort to stop the brand's death spiral. That didn't quite work out the way they thought it would, and it looks like they're giving it another shot by reviving the iconic 'Bud Knight' character:

Aaaand that one seemed to go over just about as well as the first attempt::

We see what you did there.

It sure doesn't seem like it is.

The Bud Light Twitter account tried to lend a hand:

Ouch.

Listen, we get it. Brands misread the room sometimes, and any corporation worth it's salt is always looking to expand it's market. But it looks like Anheuser-Busch may have made a fatal misstep with this one:

Double-ouch.

It may indeed come down to that.

Dilly dilly.

