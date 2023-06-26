Bud Light tries(and fails) to win back consumers with the less-than-triumphant return of the 'Bud Knight'

As Twitchy told you last week, Bud Light finally broke it's social media silence in an effort to stop the brand's death spiral. That didn't quite work out the way they thought it would, and it looks like they're giving it another shot by reviving the iconic 'Bud Knight' character:

Aaaand that one seemed to go over just about as well as the first attempt::

Is the armor tuck friendly? — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 26, 2023

We see what you did there.

It sure doesn't seem like it is.

The Bud Light Twitter account tried to lend a hand:

Not your customers — Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 26, 2023

Ouch.

Listen, we get it. Brands misread the room sometimes, and any corporation worth it's salt is always looking to expand it's market. But it looks like Anheuser-Busch may have made a fatal misstep with this one:

Latest Numbers Show 'Biggest Weekly Fall' Since Bud Light Boycott Began https://t.co/uHtjxjC6Ro — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2023

Double-ouch.

Seriously people. You’re going to have to clean house at the highest levels of the company, kill off the #BudLight brand and start over with completely rebranding. You can keep the product and the infrastructure, but the brand will have to be sacrificed to save the company — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 26, 2023

It may indeed come down to that.

You traded your codpiece for yoga pants, your helmet for sunscreen, your gauntlets for opera gloves, and your plackart for a sports bra.



I'm thinking you're done. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 26, 2023

Dilly dilly.

***

