Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone...
VIP
Gavin Newsom's Bodily Identity Crisis: Whose Body Is It Anyway
They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren...
Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake...
WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND...
They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers
Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Thinks SCOTUS Is 'Corrupt' and 'Untrustworthy' for Ruling In Ways...
'Over 2,000 Arrests': Attorney General Pam Bondi Shares 'Make DC Safe Again' Numbers
Jill's Spin Class Getaway: Biden's New Scar Sparks Cold-Hearted Speculation
'Foreign Policy Is Last': Byron York Shares a Poll Result 'List of Issues...
Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025,...
X Users Become a Giant Pain In the Butt for ABC News After...
Leftist Elites Snort Up a Storm: Wastewater Spills Their 50% Spicier Cocaine Secret

Church of the Poison Mind: Boy George Asks Why We Should Feel Sorry for 'Trans Obsessed' Graham Linehan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on September 07, 2025
BMG via AP

Last week, U.K. authorities arrested comedian Graham Linehan for the 'crime' of being 'gender-critical.' The backlash was so severe even Keir Starmer -- who hasn't met a thought he didn't want to censor -- even spoke out against it, and J.K. Rowling savaged a man who thinks prison is the solution to disagreeing with the trans agenda.

Advertisement

Now Boy George is chiming in, taking -- as always -- the wrong side of the issue.

This is always the game the Left plays. In this case, they've worked to be 'trans-inclusive' in school curricula, women's sports, women's bathrooms, and even rape shelters and hospital wards. They're the ones who made everything all trans, all the time.

Now that people like Linehan, Rowling, and the majority of sane people are pushing back, and we're the ones who have a 'morbid obsession.'

Realize how this works.

Nope. We do not feel sorry for them at all.

Recommended

Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Very thick.

This is what the Left doesn't realize.

How does Boy George think he'd do under an Islamic Britain? What about the trans people he white knights for?

Bingo.

He is going to ruin those moments for us.

Advertisement

Oh, the irony.

Boy George thinks so. The rest of us do not.

Tags:

FREE SPEECH J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER UNITED KINGDOM LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions
justmindy
They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren't Good Guys
Amy Curtis
WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian
Amy Curtis
Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake News' Narrative
justmindy
Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Mouth-Breathers By Noticing Something Peculiar About the D.C. Protest for MORE Crime
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement