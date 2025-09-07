Church of the Poison Mind: Boy George Asks Why We Should Feel Sorry for 'Trans Obsessed' Graham Linehan

Last week, U.K. authorities arrested comedian Graham Linehan for the 'crime' of being 'gender-critical.' The backlash was so severe even Keir Starmer -- who hasn't met a thought he didn't want to censor -- even spoke out against it, and J.K. Rowling savaged a man who thinks prison is the solution to disagreeing with the trans agenda.

Now Boy George is chiming in, taking -- as always -- the wrong side of the issue.

Are we supposed to feel sorry for a grown a** man with a morbid obsession with 'trans' people? Graham Linehan is a joke. Just like all the other obsessed fools. https://t.co/cIPBO22er4 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 6, 2025

This is always the game the Left plays. In this case, they've worked to be 'trans-inclusive' in school curricula, women's sports, women's bathrooms, and even rape shelters and hospital wards. They're the ones who made everything all trans, all the time.

Now that people like Linehan, Rowling, and the majority of sane people are pushing back, and we're the ones who have a 'morbid obsession.'

Realize how this works.

Are we supposed to feel sorry for grown a** men with a morbid (might be sexual) obsession they’re women? What do you think Georgie? — Colin Wight (@colwight) September 6, 2025

Nope. We do not feel sorry for them at all.

This is about women’s rights and whether that ‘trans’ person is genuinely a woman when he claims it.



I’ve repeatedly given you the benefit of the doubt, that you needed the engagement money in the twilight of your career, but like many others, I’ve come to realise you’re thick. — Darren Young (@mrdarrenyoung) September 6, 2025

Very thick.

No



Have all the opinions you like



But you should defend others rights to have those opinions or you could one day be arrested for what you say — Billy Carruthers (@BillyCarruther3) September 6, 2025

This is what the Left doesn't realize.

How does Boy George think he'd do under an Islamic Britain? What about the trans people he white knights for?

The man that built a career on aggressively challenging societal norms and representing the extremes of personal expression that offended the culture... sees no problem with a man being arrested for free expression because he's the one in power now. https://t.co/xXBQcogdHN — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 6, 2025

Bingo.

Dear @boygeorge, do you believe that trans "women" should compete in women's sports? Do you believe that they should be in women's private spaces? I used to love some of your music as a teenager. Please don't ruin those memories for me. https://t.co/7SCHZD8nOa — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 7, 2025

He is going to ruin those moments for us.

Man arrested and convicted for the false imprisonment of a male escort, handcuffing him to a radiator and beating him with a metal chain,



Weighs in on a comedian arrested for tweeting a joke. https://t.co/DiNs5JPxYH — Adam Carter (@adammcarter) September 6, 2025

Oh, the irony.

Interesting. Another question, are women supposed to feel sorry for men who violate our privacy, disregard our boundaries, steal our language, destroy our sports, and play crybully when they’re accurately identified as men? 🤔 https://t.co/Jut7704fhE — Amy E. Sousa, MA Depth Psychology (@KnownHeretic) September 6, 2025

Boy George thinks so. The rest of us do not.