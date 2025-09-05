Anarcho-Tyranny: NYPD Officers Tell Assault Victim to Call 911 Instead of Helping Him Report the Crime

This story reminds us A LOT of the L.A. firefighter we told you about earlier this year, who said if she couldn't rescue victims, it was their fault for getting into the 'wrong place.'

A New York man was allegedly assaulted and approached police officers to report the incident. Those officers apparently refused to help and instead told the victim of a crime to call 911 and report it.

We'll warn you that this video has a lot of NSFW language, so we advise listening with headphones.

But it's worth a watch:

BREAKING - New Yorkers are calling for these two DEI NYPD officers to be fired after they refused to assist a man who had just been assaulted, telling him, “It’s not our area, call 911,” to which the man incredulously responded, “You are 911!” pic.twitter.com/VIXPtz6FEX — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 5, 2025

That's insane.

'It's not our area.'

Those cops just made the best case for the Second Amendment ever.

Most female cops are as useless as tits on a boar.



Reassign these two to foot patrol. They’ll learn the lesson of policing a community very quickly. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 5, 2025

Maybe.

If it's not their "area", why are they there? — Frank Parker, Jr. ESQ, DDH, PDQ, BLT. (@FParker_77) September 5, 2025

Excellent question.

Your first mistake was approaching two female officers. They are good for NOTHING. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) September 5, 2025

Hard to argue with that here.

we're not the cops you're looking for...waves hand — needabetteralt (@needabetteralt) September 5, 2025

Force Powers.

So invisible lines stop them from handling a crime? Shouldn’t they at minimum use their radio to call it in so officers on the proper area can help? — Mrs. H (@Heatherramma) September 5, 2025

At a bare minimum.

Wow… suspension should be just the beginning for there cops.



If they were my cops and I saw this video, I’d be destroying the both of them. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) September 5, 2025

As you should.

So embarrassing.

Mamdani is going to make this better. https://t.co/9vkDyRicyN — @grandmasboy (@grandmasbo75710) September 5, 2025

He'll just decriminalize assault and defund the police.

Problem solved!

Not.

When seconds count, cops are minutes away.



And when cops are right there, they don't do a f***ing thing anyway. https://t.co/v3OnQmu8O3 — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco_Knight) September 5, 2025

Like we said, a great ad for owning a gun.

You know, I was just thinking about how pathetic and unforgivable it is for sub-optimal specimens like THIS to be police officers.



Behold, the evidence of a conquered, roached-out society: two useless, out-of-shape paperwork jockeys with a badge and a gun, telling an ACTUAL… https://t.co/hM7mHmyfby — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) September 5, 2025

The entire post reads:

Behold, the evidence of a conquered, roached-out society: two useless, out-of-shape paperwork jockeys with a badge and a gun, telling an ACTUAL victim of a crime that his complaint 'is not their problem.' I'm not even going to bother with my primary opinion, which is women should NOT be police officers. That goes without saying. What bothers me even more than that, however, is this proves how hollow and devoid of character police departments are these days, choosing SUPERFICIAL DIVERSITY over public safety. Combine this with the outright Islamification of the police force (they were proselytizing the hijab to non-Muslim women not too long ago), and yeah, I think we're getting the f**k out of this city at the right time ...

All of this.

In New York, crimes like assault and robbery go unpunished.



But leaving your truck running is a thoroughly enforced infraction.



Anarcho-tyranny. https://t.co/nWlj0Uo2vx — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 5, 2025

That's what this is. Anarcho-tyranny.

