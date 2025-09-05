FFS! U.K. Media is Dead Set on Making Sure a PEDOPHILE'S 'Preferred Pronouns'...
Anarcho-Tyranny: NYPD Officers Tell Assault Victim to Call 911 Instead of Helping Him Report the Crime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on September 05, 2025
SoFuego/Pixabay

This story reminds us A LOT of the L.A. firefighter we told you about earlier this year, who said if she couldn't rescue victims, it was their fault for getting into the 'wrong place.'

A New York man was allegedly assaulted and approached police officers to report the incident. Those officers apparently refused to help and instead told the victim of a crime to call 911 and report it.

We'll warn you that this video has a lot of NSFW language, so we advise listening with headphones.

But it's worth a watch:

That's insane.

'It's not our area.'

Those cops just made the best case for the Second Amendment ever.

Maybe.

Excellent question.

Hard to argue with that here.

Force Powers.

At a bare minimum.

As you should.

So embarrassing.

He'll just decriminalize assault and defund the police.

Problem solved!

Not.

Like we said, a great ad for owning a gun.

The entire post reads:

Behold, the evidence of a conquered, roached-out society: two useless, out-of-shape paperwork jockeys with a badge and a gun, telling an ACTUAL victim of a crime that his complaint 'is not their problem.'

I'm not even going to bother with my primary opinion, which is women should NOT be police officers. That goes without saying. What bothers me even more than that, however, is this proves how hollow and devoid of character police departments are these days, choosing SUPERFICIAL DIVERSITY over public safety.

Combine this with the outright Islamification of the police force (they were proselytizing the hijab to non-Muslim women not too long ago), and yeah, I think we're getting the f**k out of this city at the right time ...

All of this.

That's what this is. Anarcho-tyranny.

