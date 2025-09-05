The WNBA's Golden Goose Is Cooked As Caitlin Clark Announces She Is OUT for Rest of the Season

Caitlin Clark was the best thing to happen to the WNBA.

She brought eyeballs to a league that few people watch, and one that has to be propped up by the much more lucrative (and, frankly, entertaining) NBA.

Advertisement

But that wasn't enough for Clark's fellow players and the American Left. See, Clark is White, so she's faced harassment and discrimination from some players (and the media) and was cowed into apologizing for her 'White privilege' in her TIME Athlete of the Year interview.

After being the target of obvious intentional fouls, Clark pulled a groin muscle during a game back on July 15.

She announced on X that she is out for the rest of the season:

I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back… pic.twitter.com/paD5sEYG1q — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 5, 2025

Shame on the WNBA for turning this opportunity into a battle in the Leftist race war.

Give yourself the time you need to heal. See you in ‘26. — Anne (@docboogie) September 5, 2025

Hopefully.

They wanted you gone.

They got you injured.



Now their league is irrelevant again — Dlord (@DavoDlord) September 5, 2025

Hard to see this any other way.

Your health and future is more important. Remember, the GOAT Michael Jordan missed his second season too. — Christopher The Warrior (@TheChrisMoreno) September 5, 2025

Huh. This writer did not know that.

Footballs on now , we do not care — Yung G.O.A.T (@FukbeinSocial) September 5, 2025

Heh.

In fairness, we didn't care before Clark came along, either.

I will not be returning to watch the @WNBA https://t.co/obpdGoRV8l — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) September 5, 2025

This writer never started.

In college and the WNBA, Caitlin Clark talked about the responsibility she always felt to play in every game — even while suffering migraines — out of respect for fans who traveled for hours and paid top dollar to see her play. One can only imagine how hard this has been for her. https://t.co/dfeEzdWqja — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 5, 2025

Probably very hard.

The @WNBA deserves this by letting Caitlin Clark take so many no call hard fouls.



Will be interesting too see what the YoY numbers are. https://t.co/WZWQ9LPWJl — Asa Strout (@asastrout) September 5, 2025

We'll see what they are.

Dave is sad https://t.co/gkaaKDSjNE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 5, 2025

She probably is, too.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



