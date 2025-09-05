VIP
The WNBA's Golden Goose Is Cooked As Caitlin Clark Announces She Is OUT for Rest of the Season

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Caitlin Clark was the best thing to happen to the WNBA.

She brought eyeballs to a league that few people watch, and one that has to be propped up by the much more lucrative (and, frankly, entertaining) NBA.

But that wasn't enough for Clark's fellow players and the American Left. See, Clark is White, so she's faced harassment and discrimination from some players (and the media) and was cowed into apologizing for her 'White privilege' in her TIME Athlete of the Year interview.

After being the target of obvious intentional fouls, Clark pulled a groin muscle during a game back on July 15.

She announced on X that she is out for the rest of the season:

Shame on the WNBA for turning this opportunity into a battle in the Leftist race war.

Hopefully.

Hard to see this any other way.

Huh. This writer did not know that.

Heh.

In fairness, we didn't care before Clark came along, either.

This writer never started.

Probably very hard.

We'll see what they are.

She probably is, too.

