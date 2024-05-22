Jemele Hill Insists Caitlin Clark is Only a Basketball Phenom Because She is White and Attractive

President Joe Biden POUNCES on Latest Nazi Rhetoric From Donald Trump
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on May 22, 2024
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

It's a day that ends in -y so Jemele Hill is going on about race and discrimination. Who is her target today? Caitlin Clark, the female basket ball player taking the world by storm.

Advertisement

Regular people watch Clark play and are impressed with her talent. Jemele sees problems. All kinds of problems.

“We would all be very naive if we didn’t say race and her sexuality played a role in her popularity,” the Atlantic writer Jemele Hill told the LA Times. “While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success — including the players; this has had such an enormous impact on the game — there is a part of it that is a little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there.” Hill specifically called out brands like Nike for playing a part in ignoring more diverse players, arguing that “Black women are often erased from the picture.”

Nike can speak for themselves, but they have done plenty of collaborations with Black athletes in all sports.

Advertisement

They can play, but just not make money.

It is not a good reflection on our society that she has a very good job with a very good salary writing drivel.

Particularly the ones who are well compensated for said outrage.

Advertisement

It's so sad how they have gone unnoticed. Just a shame.

It must be horrific to live with Jemele's mind on a daily basis. Truly, a hellish existence.




Tags: ATLANTIC BASKETBALL RACE SEX JEMELE HILL

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement