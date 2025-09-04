Nasty Partisan HACK Abby Phillip’s CNN Bias Exposed: Conservatives Silenced 42x More Than...
'Disturbing Contention:' Bishop Robert Barron Responds to Tim Kaine's View on Rights (WATC...
VIP
Trans Activists Are Violent Jihadists and I'm Done With People Pretending They're Not
Karoline Leavitt Nutshells Why Dems Were Freaking Out So Much at the RFK...
Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda
California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts
Here's How Rolling Stone Says Trump Is Trying to 'Destabilize' Chicago (and Venezuela)
Brave Scottish Lass Is VINDICATED As Authorities Finally Arrest the Man Who Harmed...
Fixin' to Get BODIED --> Megyn Kelly Asks Vets What They Think About...
No Spanking In the Courtroom! Judge Cannon Denies Ryan Routh's Proposed Character Witness
You'll Own Nothing: Zohran Mamdani's Views on Housing Should Worry New Yorkers (and...
Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark...
DEI Insanity Continues As WI Governor Tony Evers Erases 'Father' and 'Mother' in...
So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the...

Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! CBS Employees Threaten to Quit Over Bari Weiss Joining the Network

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on September 04, 2025
Meme

Earlier today, we told you about Bari Weiss, the former New York Times op-ed editor and writer, and Paramount's offer to buy The Free Press, the outlet she established after leaving the NYT. 

Advertisement

Lefties are not happy about this, because Weiss does what they refuse to do: engage in actual journalism. A 'free speech attorney,' Jenin Younes, deleted a post in which she called Weiss a 'modern-day Goebbels.' 

Other CBS staffers are mad, too, and they're threatening to leave over Weiss's new role with the company:

Here's more from the New York Post:

CBS News staffers are “apoplectic” over reports that Bari Weiss — an avowedly pro-Israel journalist — is on the verge of taking a top job at the Tiffany Network, according to a report.

Weiss, the former New York Times opinion editor who quit in 2020 after blasting the paper’s “illiberal environment,” is reportedly in line for a senior editorial role at CBS as part of Paramount’s pending acquisition of her startup, the Free Press, in a deal valued at up to $200 million.

Paramount boss David Ellison, who seized control of the network in an $8 billion mega-merger with Skydance, has declined to comment on the talks. But the Puck News website reported late Wednesday that the deal is in advanced stages and likely to close soon.

Recommended

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh no. Not a pro-Israel journalist!

This is another win for Weiss, because anyone who would quit over her being an editor at CBS isn't a journalist.

More than acceptable.

It sure is.

This is who the Left is: they think they have more rights and sway than the people who sign their paychecks.

We'll see.

Our sentiments exactly.

Advertisement

Worth every penny.

It skyrocketed.

Probably.

The Left cannot tolerate the thought of not having a stranglehold on every media outlet. Hence, the meltdowns.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS FREE SPEECH ISRAEL LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
Brave Scottish Lass Is VINDICATED As Authorities Finally Arrest the Man Who Harmed Her Sister
Amy Curtis
Karoline Leavitt Nutshells Why Dems Were Freaking Out So Much at the RFK Jr. Senate Hearing
Doug P.
'Disturbing Contention:' Bishop Robert Barron Responds to Tim Kaine's View on Rights (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Nasty Partisan HACK Abby Phillip’s CNN Bias Exposed: Conservatives Silenced 42x More Than Liberals
justmindy
California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement