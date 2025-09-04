Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! CBS Employees Threaten to Quit Over Bari Weiss Joining the Network

Earlier today, we told you about Bari Weiss, the former New York Times op-ed editor and writer, and Paramount's offer to buy The Free Press, the outlet she established after leaving the NYT.

Lefties are not happy about this, because Weiss does what they refuse to do: engage in actual journalism. A 'free speech attorney,' Jenin Younes, deleted a post in which she called Weiss a 'modern-day Goebbels.'

Other CBS staffers are mad, too, and they're threatening to leave over Weiss's new role with the company:

CBS News staffers ‘apoplectic’ over Bari Weiss’s apparent imminent arrival, threaten to quit: report https://t.co/Q08EYZ2J2J pic.twitter.com/cm9F3kJ5QR — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Oh no. Not a pro-Israel journalist!

This is another win for Weiss, because anyone who would quit over her being an editor at CBS isn't a journalist.

More than acceptable.

So, basically what we call a "self-correcting problem", then? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) September 4, 2025

It sure is.

What's with this new thing of employees going public with their complaints about new leadership?

Let them quit. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) September 4, 2025

This is who the Left is: they think they have more rights and sway than the people who sign their paychecks.

It will save her having to fire everyone.



It will be interesting to see if one of the leftwing propaganda outlets can be restored into something approximating a news outlet. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) September 4, 2025

We'll see.

Our sentiments exactly.

Win win. Anyone who would quit over Bari Weiss has no business being a journalist. The cancer self-deporting like that is worth $200M by itself. https://t.co/SBSvBTDn4j — tedfrank (@tedfrank) September 4, 2025

Worth every penny.

The value of bringing in Bari just went up. https://t.co/MnR0TjP3tH — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) September 4, 2025

It skyrocketed.

I suspect CBS is counting on many of them quitting. https://t.co/CwNv8R8nml — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 4, 2025

Probably.

“Threaten to quit.”



I think @bariweiss would find those terms acceptable!



Hiring Weiss to restore CBS News would immediately catapult them to relevance in an industry filled with political mouthpieces.



MSNBC, Fox, CNN, CBS, NYT… all cater to political extremists. https://t.co/dh7AGJdZCo — Rob Saker (@robsaker) September 4, 2025

The Left cannot tolerate the thought of not having a stranglehold on every media outlet. Hence, the meltdowns.

