Bari Weiss’s Media Triumph Sparks Envy: Taylor Lorenz and the Left’s Meltdown Over the Free Press Success

Bari Weiss is thriving and Taylor Lorenz is BIG mad. She can't stand to see a independent journalist thriving!

Bari Weiss: Identifies untapped market void, raises funds for a start-up to fill it amid ridicule from her peers. Successfully fills void, sells company to established player for hundreds of millions of dollars.



Taylor Lorenz: this is right wing grift. pic.twitter.com/2LaIekP5iR — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 4, 2025

Advertisement

SCOOP @PuckNews: Paramount is on the verge of acquiring Bari Weiss’s The Free Press and tossing her the keys to CBS News. The deal is on the 1-yard line, I’m told.https://t.co/jSVeF1b2nR — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 3, 2025

I mean…competency applied to capital is right wing these days. https://t.co/pJAA9N07Kc — JoshWah (@SirJoshWah) September 4, 2025

That's a fair point. There is nothing competent about the Left these days.

Taylor is just envious of the success she is not able to have https://t.co/lvCYdf7R4N — stefano manca (@ste_manca) September 4, 2025

That's exactly what she is.

Taylor Lorenz is not taking the news well. https://t.co/IDc9aFfN7E — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) September 4, 2025

Barry Weiss and David Ellison are “right wing” now.



If this is true, the left is in unprecedented trouble https://t.co/4SEIqpqfgf — Chris (@chriswithans) September 4, 2025

Everyone Taylor doesn't like is right wing.

Taylor has now turned off every single engagement option on her tweet.



It shows you that even SHE knows that she is a petty, jealous child who will never be on the same level as a journalist as @bariweiss.



Considering that the New York Times embraced people like Taylor while… — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) September 4, 2025

Taylor can't stand anyone to argue with her, present her with alternate facts, or demand she proves her thesis. She's a coward and has no right to call herself a journalist. She's a left wing shill, period.

You think The Free Press is worth $250 million on revenue and audience alone?



Please . . . . That's a joke. — Sean Ross Callaghan (@seanrcallaghan) September 4, 2025

A company is worth whatever someone is willing to pay for them. Someone doesn't understand money.

the meltdowns will be enjoyable. https://t.co/AUeW4lCcBX — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 3, 2025

Oh, and they are.

Good for them. @bariweiss has proven she knows how to run a news outlet in a way that delivers unique stories that consumers otherwise don’t have access to.



It will give CBS a competitive edge relative to many news orgs that push the same stories/narratives and have lost… https://t.co/SOOgrMLDf7 — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 3, 2025

Competence, truth and fairness deserve to be rewarded.

First 3 people Bari Weiss should fire if she cares about restoring credibility to the brand: Margaret Brennan, Norah O’Donnell, and Scott Pelley https://t.co/ChxeKjmMZ6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 4, 2025

Advertisement

Not a bad suggestion.

Oh how I’d love to be a fly on the wall in the New York Times newsroom to see them hearing about Bari Weiss taking over CBS News



Almost as much as I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the CBS newsroom when they hear about it https://t.co/uenzoWdzfs — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 3, 2025

The long faces alone would be worth it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.