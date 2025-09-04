Trans Protestors’ Disgustingly Brazen Flag Display at School Shooting Site Sparks Outrage
John Fetterman: The Only Democrat with Guts to Fight Drug Trafficking and Buck...
VIP
Narco Polo: Dem Chris Van Hollen Sides with Dead Drug-Traffickers in Boat Blasted...
Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff,...
Dick Durbin Joins Chorus of Pro-Criminal Dems Blaming Law-Abiding Red States for Blue...
Cartel It Like It Is: Marco Rubio Sends Clear FAFO Message to Narco-Terrorists...
VIP
Handmaid's Tale, or Just Another Day of Trump's Militarization of DC?
Don Lemon and Posse Crash Rep. MTG’s Office to Demand Trump's Impeachment
VIP
U.S. Bombs Cartel Boat: Left's Legal Roadblocks Leave Trump No Choice but Hard...
Kindergarteners in Washington State Being Taught 'Gender Jamboree' Lesson
Prime Minister Kier Starmer Hell-Bent on Protecting Children From Energy Drinks
VIP
The Democratic Party Is Coming for Our Guns
CNN 'Analysis': Democrats Sound Alarm Bells About Trump Canceling Elections
Joy Reid Is Having a Normal One As She Rewrites Media History About...

Bari Weiss’s Media Triumph Sparks Envy: Taylor Lorenz and the Left’s Meltdown Over the Free Press Success

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Bari Weiss is thriving and Taylor Lorenz is BIG mad. She can't stand to see a independent journalist thriving!

Advertisement

That's a fair point. There is nothing competent about the Left these days. 

That's exactly what she is. 

Everyone Taylor doesn't like is right wing. 

Recommended

Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Taylor can't stand anyone to argue with her, present her with alternate facts, or demand she proves her thesis. She's a coward and has no right to call herself a journalist. She's a left wing shill, period.

A company is worth whatever someone is willing to pay for them. Someone doesn't understand money.

Oh, and they are. 

Competence, truth and fairness deserve to be rewarded. 

Advertisement

Not a bad suggestion. 

The long faces alone would be worth it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CBS NEWS MEDIA BIAS TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More
Warren Squire
Trans Protestors’ Disgustingly Brazen Flag Display at School Shooting Site Sparks Outrage
justmindy
Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Cartel It Like It Is: Marco Rubio Sends Clear FAFO Message to Narco-Terrorists and 'Concerned' Democrats
Warren Squire
Don Lemon and Posse Crash Rep. MTG’s Office to Demand Trump's Impeachment
Brett T.
John Fetterman: The Only Democrat with Guts to Fight Drug Trafficking and Buck His Lunatic Party
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More Warren Squire
Advertisement