Cry Us a River to the Sea: Toronto Leftist Gets WRECKED for Call to 'Demilitarize' Air Show Over Gaza

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on September 01, 2025
Twitchy

This writer has often argued that Leftists are modern-day Puritans: uptight religious fanatics who bristle at the thought that someone, somewhere might be happy. And they keep proving her correct. Back in July, she told you about the Lefties in Seattle who wanted to remove the Blue Angels from the city's air show because of 'war trauma' and NBC gladly shredded what was left of their credibility to help that narrative by posting a laughable story about a cat who was scared of the loud planes (complete with referring to the people who owned said cat as its 'mother' and 'father.')

Now, Lefties in Toronto are jumping on the anti-joy bandwagon, this time citing Gaza and the 'deep trauma' of Palestinians as the reason:

These people also think they're some brave resistance fighters.

But loud noises hurt them.

'Educate yourself' is the default response of a profoundly ignorant person.

Perhaps Hamas shouldn't have started a war. And perhaps Gaza shouldn't have elected Hamas to run things.

Then build a bridge and get over it.

We can't hear her over the roar of the awesome planes.

'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker Barrel
Grateful Calvin
Give Canada time. They'll be sharia law compliant sooner rather than later.

It's that simple.

But the Left has to make everyone as miserable as it is.

That, ladies and gents, is sarcasm.

Probably.

We don't despise journalists enough.

You would be correct, sir.

Nur probably would, and then praise the 'cultural diversity.'

This writer has some great shots and video of the Blue Angels. It was an impressive show.

Correct.

They are absolutely out of their minds.

Tags:

CANADA GAZA HAMAS PALESTINIANS WOKE

