Cry Us a River to the Sea: Toronto Leftist Gets WRECKED for Call to 'Demilitarize' Air Show Over Gaza

This writer has often argued that Leftists are modern-day Puritans: uptight religious fanatics who bristle at the thought that someone, somewhere might be happy. And they keep proving her correct. Back in July, she told you about the Lefties in Seattle who wanted to remove the Blue Angels from the city's air show because of 'war trauma' and NBC gladly shredded what was left of their credibility to help that narrative by posting a laughable story about a cat who was scared of the loud planes (complete with referring to the people who owned said cat as its 'mother' and 'father.')

Now, Lefties in Toronto are jumping on the anti-joy bandwagon, this time citing Gaza and the 'deep trauma' of Palestinians as the reason:

The air show in downtown Toronto!



This is not merely a show for people; it is a deep trauma for the families of Palestinians whose homes were destroyed by Israeli bombings in Gaza.



That's cruelty, not entertainment. pic.twitter.com/6pSiBy2Q7i — Nur Dogan (@nurdogandiyorki) August 31, 2025

These people also think they're some brave resistance fighters.

But loud noises hurt them.

That would be better to educate yourselfhttps://t.co/kqrzlSAKpq — Nur Dogan (@nurdogandiyorki) August 31, 2025

'Educate yourself' is the default response of a profoundly ignorant person.

Perhaps Hamas shouldn't have started a war. And perhaps Gaza shouldn't have elected Hamas to run things.

Cry me a river to the sea. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) September 1, 2025

Then build a bridge and get over it.

Virtue signal louder ya twonk — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 1, 2025

We can't hear her over the roar of the awesome planes.

Their sensibilities really should be taken into account. Palestinians would be much more entertained and comforted by public beheadings, demonstrations of gang rapes, and shooting parents in front of their children. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) September 1, 2025

Give Canada time. They'll be sharia law compliant sooner rather than later.

Don't be so absurd. This airshow has nothing to do with anything happening in the middle east. It certainly isn't a trauma for anyone.



If you don't like the show, stay indoors. — 🚀🛰️Mike Goldweber 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇨🇦🛰️🚀 (@halciber) September 1, 2025

It's that simple.

But the Left has to make everyone as miserable as it is.

I can’t believe the audacity of the Toronto Air Show. Goes without saying that it is cruel and traumatic for the people of Gaza. I bet Israel was in on this. https://t.co/XEi7tLwqM0 — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) August 31, 2025

That, ladies and gents, is sarcasm.

Nur is the kind of person who will somehow claim train shows for toy trains are cruel next. She will somehow make some unrelated correlation between an enjoyable hobby and geopolitics that have 0 to do with each other. #moron https://t.co/M89Z7c0978 pic.twitter.com/PdcYOJYTZR — Drew Huckebein 🇧🇾🌞🦁🇨🇦 (@Drewebein009) September 1, 2025

Probably.

Ladies and gentleman, a "journalist" ⬇️



Imagine being so desperate to bash Israel that you turn an annual family air show in Toronto into a Gaza think-piece.



Acrobatics more impressive than the jets. https://t.co/ZG0Do7HMrr — HonestReporting Canada🎗️ (@HonestRepCanada) September 1, 2025

We don't despise journalists enough.

I rarely if ever directly insult someone on here, but I think it’s safe to say that this person is an idiot https://t.co/lA9eqqBMpE — Jean Philippe Fournier (@JeanPFournier) September 1, 2025

You would be correct, sir.

Sorry if the airplanes trigger you.



They would do shows that appeal to Palestinians, but not many people would show up to a suicide bomber and beheading with a garden tool show. https://t.co/xyLnB8n0Nb — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 1, 2025

Nur probably would, and then praise the 'cultural diversity.'

The audacity to come to 🇨🇦 and think your preferences supersede everyone else’s.



If anyone has an issue with the air show, which has been a #Toronto tradition since 1949, then leave for the long weekend or the 12-3pm show, or go elsewhere.



(Great photo of the Snowbirds btw!) https://t.co/PoNZIHkXjV — Kevin Vuong 🇨🇦🎗️ (@KevinVuongxMP) August 31, 2025

This writer has some great shots and video of the Blue Angels. It was an impressive show.

Is there any word more misused and abused - and particularly by women in the West - than "trauma"?



No, you cannot be traumatized by events you neither experienced nor witnessed. https://t.co/8QHJCD7pPZ — Terry Richards (@OvercastOnline) September 1, 2025

Correct.

People in Toronto shouldn’t be allowed to enjoy an air show with their families because of Palestine. These people are so out of their minds. https://t.co/OpN2EmBGrz — Casey Babb (@DrCaseyBabb) August 31, 2025

They are absolutely out of their minds.

