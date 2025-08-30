A Slap In the Face: NYC DA Gives Guy Who Assaulted NY Post Reporter $1 Bail

Tow Truck Drivers Are Walking on Thin ICE If They Think They'll Get...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Democrats insist we don't have a violent crime problem.

Okay, maybe we do.

Okay, maybe we do, and following President Trump's lead isn't a bad idea.

The problem is not that we need more laws, of course. The problem is Democrats have spent years ignoring the laws, reclassifying serious crimes as misdemeanors (or ignoring crime altogether), and repeatedly letting career criminals loose in the name of 'criminal justice reform' and 'equity.'

It's a recipe for disaster that has turned cities into unlivable hellholes.

And New York City is one of those places. 

Two years ago, New York Post reporter Tina Moore was walking to work when she was assaulted by Kamieo Caines. Caines punched Moore in the abdomen. He was arrested on August 18 and DA Alvin Bragg gave him an insulting $1 bail:

Here's more from Moore (emphasis added):

Kamieo Caines, 36, a violent recidivist with 20 prior arrests who was on parole when he attacked me, wasn’t caught for two years — and when he finally was, the statute of limitations on my assault case had already run out.

Police were only able to charge Caines in my assault because cops were actively seeking him in the drug case – which kept the clock in my case legally ticking, a police source told me.

Bail reform that was proposed and passed by Democrats in Albany.

Bragg is the same guy who wanted to throw the book at Daniel Penny for defending his fellow straphangers from a violent, mentally ill career criminal, Jordan Neely.

It is not.

This is what intersectionality leads to: victims not getting justice because of the race or socioeconomic status of the criminals who harm them.

It's a diseased, unsustainable way of running a society.

That should be grounds for removal from office.

Yes, it was.

Yes, it is.

They want the chaos that comes with uncontrolled crime.

That's why George Soros throws a lot of money into electing progressive Leftist DAs and AGs. 

