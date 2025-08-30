A Slap In the Face: NYC DA Gives Guy Who Assaulted NY Post Reporter $1 Bail

Democrats insist we don't have a violent crime problem.

Okay, maybe we do.

Okay, maybe we do, and following President Trump's lead isn't a bad idea.

The problem is not that we need more laws, of course. The problem is Democrats have spent years ignoring the laws, reclassifying serious crimes as misdemeanors (or ignoring crime altogether), and repeatedly letting career criminals loose in the name of 'criminal justice reform' and 'equity.'

It's a recipe for disaster that has turned cities into unlivable hellholes.

And New York City is one of those places.

Two years ago, New York Post reporter Tina Moore was walking to work when she was assaulted by Kamieo Caines. Caines punched Moore in the abdomen. He was arrested on August 18 and DA Alvin Bragg gave him an insulting $1 bail:

What the buck? NYPD finally nabs brute who attacked me two years ago, and DA Bragg asks for a lousy $1 bail https://t.co/H7yB8skk9H pic.twitter.com/Qu2l9fYy20 — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2025

Here's more from Moore (emphasis added):

Kamieo Caines, 36, a violent recidivist with 20 prior arrests who was on parole when he attacked me, wasn’t caught for two years — and when he finally was, the statute of limitations on my assault case had already run out. Police were only able to charge Caines in my assault because cops were actively seeking him in the drug case – which kept the clock in my case legally ticking, a police source told me. But Caines was always their top suspect, cops told me. So I, like thousands of NYC crime victims before me, am forced to wonder: What took so d**n long? I took a photo of Caines on Chambers Street and Broadway moments after he slugged me as we passed each other at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2023. He didn’t say a word after hitting me and took off toward the nearby No. 1/2/3 subway line. I gave the photo to detectives. His parole officer even confirmed his ID to cops after my assault. But I wasn’t able to pick him out in a photo array at the precinct stationhouse. Cops looked for the ex-con, but their hands were tied because of criminal-friendly bail reform.

Bail reform that was proposed and passed by Democrats in Albany.

New York doesn’t have a crime problem.

It has a prosecution problem.

Alvin Bragg is only going to prosecute politicians from the opposing party. He’s not interested in incarcerating criminals. That’s not his reason for being. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 30, 2025

Bragg is the same guy who wanted to throw the book at Daniel Penny for defending his fellow straphangers from a violent, mentally ill career criminal, Jordan Neely.

Your government shows you day in and day out what they care most about, and frankly, it isn't law abiding legal residents and citizens. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) August 30, 2025

It is not.

Before most criminals end up incarcerated, they have committed 5-10x the number of crimes “recorded,” and that’s probably low. That’s why it’s called “a life of crime.” The victims should be given the benefit of the doubt not the criminals. Dems think ***backward — Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) August 30, 2025

This is what intersectionality leads to: victims not getting justice because of the race or socioeconomic status of the criminals who harm them.

It's a diseased, unsustainable way of running a society.

That should be grounds for removal from office.

Electing Bragg was NYC's first error. https://t.co/bQZ7bHwAdh — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) August 30, 2025

Yes, it was.

“Expect no justice” is the new paradigm. https://t.co/9NGoCLnmaK — Charles Adams (@bigangrylaw) August 30, 2025

Yes, it is.

These soft on crime progressive DA’s care more about the suspects than the victims. https://t.co/ACREJdGl4S — Klo2566 (@klo2566) August 30, 2025

They want the chaos that comes with uncontrolled crime.

That's why George Soros throws a lot of money into electing progressive Leftist DAs and AGs.

