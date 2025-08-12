They Don't Get It: DC AWFL Says Her City Has 'Crappy Parts' but...
VIP
The Left Is Eating Chuck Schumer and His Fictional 'Bailey' Family, So I...
NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With...
Schifftier Than We THOUGHT! New Declassified Docs Expose the REAL Reason Why Adam...
Hakeem ‘Temu Obama’ Jeffries Whines About Trump While DC’s Real Crimes—Murders, Carjacking...
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Illiterate 'Fascist Trump' Post Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong...
Seventh Suspect Arrested In Viral Cincinnati Beating, Police Say Attack Was COORDINATED
Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC...
DeSantis Taps Green Beret Jay Collins as FL Lt. Gov.: Battle Tested as...
No One Is Above the Law! TX AG Paxton Seeks to Hold 'Beto'...
THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With...
DC's Top Cop Clueless on Chain of Command: Chief Pamela Smith's DEI-Driven Disaster
We Don't Despise the Media Enough: Foreign Press Association President Condemns Death of...
BOOM! Winsome Earle-Sears Just Dropped Another Ad That Abigail Spanberger Will HAVE to...

Joe Scarborough Admits His Liberal Friends Privately Approve of Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

As the Left continues its meltdown over President Trump's D.C. crime crackdown, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough helps reveal that the outrage is largely performative, and that some Leftists privately agree with the move to fix the city's problems.

Advertisement

But the city is safe!

They don't have to. They know the stats are false because they have eyes.

Only Leftists are this cynical. That's all projection, too.

Never.

But watch: they'll try to take credit for the reduced crime rates.

Recommended

NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With 'Inciting' Felonies
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They sure are.

That wasn't Scarborough's only admission, though. He says even Biden campaign staffers are secretly happy with this development:

It's not an unreasonable expectation to feel safe walking around your city.

The perfect meme doesn't exis--

Advertisement

He's very good at this.

Yes, it is.

And for the Leftists screaming about how harsh this is, that's your fault -- if you hadn't let it get out of control, the remedy wouldn't be so harsh.

Bless her heart.

Completely lost its way.

Yes. This is reality.

Democrats can pretend otherwise, but you can't erase lived experiences.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LAW & ORDER MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With 'Inciting' Felonies
Amy Curtis
Schifftier Than We THOUGHT! New Declassified Docs Expose the REAL Reason Why Adam Schiff Went After Trump
Sam J.
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Illiterate 'Fascist Trump' Post Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
Tinfoil or NOT? You Decide --> DAMNING Thread Ties Nick Fuentes to January 6th In a Very TROUBLING Way
Sam J.
Seventh Suspect Arrested In Viral Cincinnati Beating, Police Say Attack Was COORDINATED
Amy Curtis
Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC Crime Crisis As Only HE Can
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With 'Inciting' Felonies Amy Curtis
Advertisement