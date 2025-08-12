Joe Scarborough Admits His Liberal Friends Privately Approve of Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown (WATCH)

As the Left continues its meltdown over President Trump's D.C. crime crackdown, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough helps reveal that the outrage is largely performative, and that some Leftists privately agree with the move to fix the city's problems.
Joe Scarborough reads a text from a "very liberal" friend who lives in D.C.:— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 12, 2025
"I'm not totally opposed to Trump's National Guard move in D.C... crime remains rampant. I've had too many friends carjacked, shot at. None of us will walk more than 3 blocks after 8 P.M." pic.twitter.com/LSPLCJj671
But the city is safe!
Wait till they find out about the Mayor, city council and police chief manipulating data by decriminalizing crimes!— Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) August 12, 2025
They don't have to. They know the stats are false because they have eyes.
“I know he’s doing it for politics” but then goes on the list all the actual crime that has been happening like it ain’t a good reason for Trump to want to clean up the Capital of the USA? He’s just doing it for “politics?” It couldn’t possibly be that he cares about the people…— Helen Sexton (@Helen_Sexton3) August 12, 2025
Only Leftists are this cynical. That's all projection, too.
Democrats quietly are thrilled. Even the media, but they are fake news so they won’t say that.— Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) August 12, 2025
Never.
But watch: they'll try to take credit for the reduced crime rates.
If they really want to "stop Trump" they'd get crime under control in their own cities, instead of trying to play mind games on tv.— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 12, 2025
If you let your city get so out of control that a normie is terrified of going to a local gas station, you're basically begging Trump to come in. https://t.co/Hn1YhLJEgB
They sure are.
That wasn't Scarborough's only admission, though. He says even Biden campaign staffers are secretly happy with this development:
Scarborough: Democrats in DC are privately cheering Trump’s moves to crack down on crime:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 12, 2025
"Democrats who worked on Joe Biden's campaign and other campaigns are saying, yeah, I'd like to feel safe walking around this city." pic.twitter.com/6CdIdqF49o
It's not an unreasonable expectation to feel safe walking around your city.
August 12, 2025
The perfect meme doesn't exis--
Of course. This is an 80/20 or even 90/10 kind of issue. This is Trump's superpower. Make the Democrats defend nonsense publicly because they have to "Get Trump" no matter what even if they privately agree with him.— Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) August 12, 2025
He's very good at this.
I grew up in Metro DC, it used to be an awesome city. Most I know will not go down there anymore. A facelift is required and federally enforcing it is the only way.— RedXTruth America 🌃🌻🌴 (@BlankStare2025) August 12, 2025
Yes, it is.
And for the Leftists screaming about how harsh this is, that's your fault -- if you hadn't let it get out of control, the remedy wouldn't be so harsh.
Gotta love Mika... LOL— Thinker (@MakeUrMov) August 12, 2025
"There's still a reason to be concerned"
Bless her heart.
When you have to privately cheer on crime reduction as a Democrat, your party has lost its way. https://t.co/wFoiWDSKgY— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) August 12, 2025
Completely lost its way.
This is the reality. https://t.co/QS8nbfxtU9— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) August 12, 2025
Yes. This is reality.
Democrats can pretend otherwise, but you can't erase lived experiences.
