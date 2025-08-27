DC Mayor's By-the-Numbers Praise for Trump's Crime Fighting Surge Just Obliterated Dem Talking Points

President Trump's federalization of the policing of Washington, DC has contributed to making the Democrats, who automatically must take the other side of any issue, to basically come out and fight for violent crime in much the same way they work to try and keep criminal illegals from being deported.

Since the takeover in DC, Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell have been doing their usual lying:

It’s been 10 days since Trump militarized DC. Crime is on the rise. Trump owns it. pic.twitter.com/z1jKtBUsxg — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 21, 2025

Oh, Trump owns what's going on in DC (or more accurately put, what isn't going on as much) alright, just not in the way Swalwell and the Dems would like everybody to believe.

Even DC's Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser had to admit that fact:

🚨NEW: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says she's *GRATEFUL* for Trump's crime crackdown🚨



"We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do."



"For carjackings, the difference between this 20-day period of this federal surge and last year represents… pic.twitter.com/Cu8rimE1M8 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 27, 2025

BOWSER: "We know that when carjackings go down, when the use of gun goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer."



"So this surge has been important to us for that reason." — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 27, 2025

We probably won't see much of Bowser's remarks about this on CNN or MSNBC later tonight.

