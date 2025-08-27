DC Mayor's By-the-Numbers Praise for Trump's Crime Fighting Surge Just Obliterated Dem Talking Points

King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged...
Doug P. | 5:40 PM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

President Trump's federalization of the policing of Washington, DC has contributed to making the Democrats, who automatically must take the other side of any issue, to basically come out and fight for violent crime in much the same way they work to try and keep criminal illegals from being deported. 

Since the takeover in DC, Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell have been doing their usual lying:

Oh, Trump owns what's going on in DC (or more accurately put, what isn't going on as much) alright, just not in the way Swalwell and the Dems would like everybody to believe. 

Even DC's Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser had to admit that fact: 

We probably won't see much of Bowser's remarks about this on CNN or MSNBC later tonight. 

