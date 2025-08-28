NEGLIGENT: Tim Walz Ignored Requests for School Security Funding for YEARS Prior to...
CNN Violates Its Own Style Guide to Run Cover for Trans Minneapolis Catholic School Shooter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 28, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday's horrific shooting at a Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis is just the latest in a string of violent crimes committed by trans individuals. In Denver, Nashville, Aberdeen, Philadelphia, and Colorado Springs shootings were committed by trans or 'gender fluid' individuals. There's also a trans cult connected to a string of murders across the U.S., and trans activists were charged with torching Teslas earlier this year.

As Ian Fleming wrote, 'Once is by chance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is mad that we noticed the gender identity of this shooter, of course and doesn't want this to 'smear' the trans community because Democrats love them so much.

But a keen-eared X user noticed something interesting about CNN's coverage of the shooting, specifically how they referred to Robert (Robin) Westman, the alleged shooter.

Excellent catch.

Huh.

Under no other circumstance would CNN ignore someone's preferred pronouns. Westman was a man who -- with the help of his mother -- changed his name to Robin in 2019, because he 'identified' as a woman.

They wouldn't want to make the trans community look bad.

Meanwhile, they blame every gun owner for mass shootings.

We don't despise the media enough.

Bingo.

It's (D)ifferent now. Because reasons.

Where's the lie?

Can't let that happen.

That was once an unforgivable sin that could get you banned from social media.

What changed?

We'd be okay with that.

