CNN Violates Its Own Style Guide to Run Cover for Trans Minneapolis Catholic School Shooter

Yesterday's horrific shooting at a Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis is just the latest in a string of violent crimes committed by trans individuals. In Denver, Nashville, Aberdeen, Philadelphia, and Colorado Springs shootings were committed by trans or 'gender fluid' individuals. There's also a trans cult connected to a string of murders across the U.S., and trans activists were charged with torching Teslas earlier this year.

As Ian Fleming wrote, 'Once is by chance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is mad that we noticed the gender identity of this shooter, of course and doesn't want this to 'smear' the trans community because Democrats love them so much.

But a keen-eared X user noticed something interesting about CNN's coverage of the shooting, specifically how they referred to Robert (Robin) Westman, the alleged shooter.

CNN is using the pronoun “him” to describe the shooter. If the legal name change from Robert to Robin as reported is accurate, this would seem to violate their style guide and corporate rules regarding transgender people. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 27, 2025

Excellent catch.

CNN is continuing to refer to Robin Westman while using “he,” and have not mentioned the name change, much less the gender change. It’s incredible. They’re just inventing reality in real time. https://t.co/JICRNk2bmb — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 27, 2025

Huh.

Under no other circumstance would CNN ignore someone's preferred pronouns. Westman was a man who -- with the help of his mother -- changed his name to Robin in 2019, because he 'identified' as a woman.

When trans people shoot up a school they disown them and say they aren’t a “real” trans.



Sorta like when we call out how communism has been a disaster and they say it wasn’t actually communism. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) August 27, 2025

They wouldn't want to make the trans community look bad.

Meanwhile, they blame every gun owner for mass shootings.

Remember Jose Padilla?



Well, he had changed his name to Abdullah al-Muhajir, but somehow the media didn't want to honor that. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 28, 2025

We don't despise the media enough.

CNN uses pronouns for politics, not out of any respect for anyone. — kokomored (@kokomored1) August 27, 2025

Bingo.

It's okay to violate the style guide when you want to downplay the trans angle. https://t.co/KA4CbfrfYG — Holden (@Holden114) August 27, 2025

It's (D)ifferent now. Because reasons.

Transwomen are women unless a transwoman makes it harder to say “Transwomen are women,” in which case the transwoman is denied his pronoun rights and exiled from the union. https://t.co/TQHDCG9lao — Hans Fiene 🦬 (@HansFiene) August 27, 2025

Where's the lie?

Because if they say “her” as their style guide requires they’re admitting this was another insane trans shooter. https://t.co/2QwPx6FRMz — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 27, 2025

Can't let that happen.

Why are you dead naming the shooter, @CNN ????? https://t.co/qJyDmOZtWs — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) August 27, 2025

That was once an unforgivable sin that could get you banned from social media.

What changed?

How about if you’re a gutless coward child murdering piece of filth you don’t deserve to have your name or pronouns at all. Let’s adopt revoking the names / pronouns of child murdering pieces of filth from reporting altogether. https://t.co/KJ6eUWIQvQ — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) August 27, 2025

We'd be okay with that.

