King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged by Trump's Crime Policy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:10 PM on August 27, 2025

The other day, we told you about a Washington Post poll that showed 8 in 10 D.C. residents opposed President Trump's plan to reduce crime in the city.

The Left took this as 'proof' that the plan was unwelcome. King of Threads Drew Holden did some digging into the cross-tabs of the poll, however, and it tells a very interesting story.

Let's dive in.

Here we go.

Ah. So this was mostly coddled, affluent residents. Peachy.

Yeah, what gives?

The safety debate is settled if kids can't go outside at night.

That's insane.

So they lied.

Hey, Leftists? This is what actual White privilege looks like.

This poll is the outlier.

Of course the media ran with this as gospel.

We don't despise the media.

They sure are.

That's a spin.

It does not.

The May polling is far more instructive.

Not a bust, but that's Brooklyn Dad for you.

We like Scott Jennings.

There's a lot of 2025 left.

The victims of murders remain disproportionately young Black men.

That and the police fudging the data.

Oh, the irony.

Once again, Jennings brings the receipts.

That is excellent reporting.

This next thing will blow your mind:

We told you about that more in-depth here.

There you have it, folks. That poll? Debunked.

