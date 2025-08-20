Open-Borders Think Tanker Stunned: DC Dems Hate President Trump’s Crime-Stopping Crusade

Whatever, Dude: Tim McBride Whines About Being Referred to as 'Transgender'
justmindy
justmindy | 11:10 AM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Apparently, a guy who works for a immigration think tank really wants us all to know that DC residents are big mad at Donald Trump for taking back the streets and cleaning up the city. 

Considering a large majority of the people who live in DC are Democrats, that comes as no surprise. 

Breaking news: Democrats don't like Donald Trump.

This guy. The vast majority of people in DC are Democrats even if they don't work directly in politics. That's the point. 

Democrats prefer to attack their opponents without police presence. 

Which also explains why it's a hell hole.

The American public wants to be able to tour our national monuments and federal buildings in safety and in peace. We pay for them so that should be our right. The people of DC who hate Trump don't get to control our federal district. 

Seems like things are looking up for Trump if you look at it that way.

Think tank guy thinks the rest of us are stupid.

The general population of DC would oppose Trump handing out gold bars on the street corner if they thought Trump would get some credit.

