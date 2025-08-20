Open-Borders Think Tanker Stunned: DC Dems Hate President Trump’s Crime-Stopping Crusade

Apparently, a guy who works for a immigration think tank really wants us all to know that DC residents are big mad at Donald Trump for taking back the streets and cleaning up the city.

New @washingtonpost poll confirms that the vast majority of DC residents strongly oppose Trump's occupation of the District. pic.twitter.com/BHxv9ehNzQ — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) August 20, 2025

Considering a large majority of the people who live in DC are Democrats, that comes as no surprise.

Full poll here. Less than 1 in 5 DC residents support Trump's takeover, and just 9% of residents "strongly support" it.



It is extremely unpopular and DC residents are already fed up over it barely a week in. It's just going to get worse for him. https://t.co/mEjTZBaTZM — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) August 20, 2025

Breaking news: Democrats don't like Donald Trump.

Dismissing your fellow citizens as "swamp creatures" is insulting and also just wrong. The vast majority of people who live in DC do not work in politics. The city has a population of 702,000 people, more than the entire population of Wyoming and Vermont. https://t.co/t62IS9Tnwa — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) August 20, 2025

This guy. The vast majority of people in DC are Democrats even if they don't work directly in politics. That's the point.

I can’t believe these people oppose reducing crime and safe streets. Oh wait, yes I can.pic.twitter.com/Nn7xUBSfxt — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 20, 2025

Democrats prefer to attack their opponents without police presence.

"Wow, D.C. is full of Democrats? I didn't know that. You're just now telling me for the first time." https://t.co/QMyyKZax6S pic.twitter.com/0HgI4TGSsA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 20, 2025

Which also explains why it's a hell hole.

Oh wow, you mean the city that votes 92+ percent for Democrats doesn’t like Trump?



Shocking news. https://t.co/WMLcoFg2Ue — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 20, 2025

They can move if they don’t like it



The federal district belongs to the American people https://t.co/uyvX6ZIw65 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 20, 2025

The American public wants to be able to tour our national monuments and federal buildings in safety and in peace. We pay for them so that should be our right. The people of DC who hate Trump don't get to control our federal district.

Trump won 6.49% of the vote in DC in 2024.



So this is roughly a +11% result. https://t.co/UbzZSKmppc — Brad Brown (@rbradbrown) August 20, 2025

Seems like things are looking up for Trump if you look at it that way.

A place that voted for Harris over Trump by a 9-1 margin opposes a Trump initiative?



Say it ain’t so! https://t.co/EfJLl073EL — Jason E (@Southfive) August 20, 2025

Think tank guy thinks the rest of us are stupid.

Classic example of asking the question to get the answer you want. DC voted 93.4% against Trump so including his name in the question was a non-starter.



"Do you support or oppose more federal policing on Washington DC's streets to try lowering crime" would have different results https://t.co/2Ug1Imsgcu — Jonathan Cumberland (@Jcumberland__) August 20, 2025

The general population of DC would oppose Trump handing out gold bars on the street corner if they thought Trump would get some credit.

